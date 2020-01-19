family-of-tragic-lisa-gow’s-relief-as-death-driver’s-appeal-rejected

The family of a young mum knocked down and killed by a man driving a stolen car say they can finally breathe a sigh of relief knowing that he will stay behind bars.

Lisa Gow was just 32 when she was mown down by death driver Martin Alexander Nelson, who had hit speeds of up to 117mph in a stolen Audi while being pursued by police through Belfast.

On Friday, Nelson (40) – who had 242 convictions to his name – failed in his appeal against an 11-year jail sentence for killing the mum-of-two on Ballysillan Road in Belfast on April 19, 2018.

Lisa’s family attended the hearing in the Royal Courts of Justice and said they were “so relieved” when his appeal was dismissed and the sentence imposed last July upheld.

Speaking after the hearing, Lisa’s elder sister Kellyann Gow (37) said: “It only took the judges a couple of minutes to make the decision; and we all heaved a huge sigh of relief when they said they were dismissing the appeal.

“Every time we have to see Nelson in court it’s so hard. We’re just happy that it’s over now and we hopefully never have to see him again.”

Sister Becca (32) said: “We know 11 years was a tough sentence, but he deserved to rot in jail forever for what he did to our family.”