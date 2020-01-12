family-of-murder-victim-glenn-quinn-thank-public-for-‘overwhelming-support’-following-vigil







Glenn Quinn

The family of murder victim Glenn Quinn have thanked the people of Carrickfergus for their “overwhelming support” following his death.

Mr Quinn was beaten to death at his Ashleigh Park flat in the town’s Woodburn area on January 4.

A main line of enquiry for detectives is that Mr Quinn was attacked a short time after clashing with a senior UDA figure.

Following a vigil in Carrickfergus the Quinn family released a statement through the PSNI.

It read: “The entire Quinn family would like to thank the good people of Carrickfergus for all of the overwhelming support and love that has been shown to them. Over the past week since Glenn’s murder your kindness and prayers truly have meant so much to them.

“Glenn was a Carrick man through and through, he was a granda, husband, son, brother and uncle who showed nothing but kindness to everyone he met.

“Glenn hated to see anyone enduring any form of hardship and would have gone out of his way to help anyone, he was just a true gentleman.









Vigil held in Castle Green, Carrickfergus to remember murder victim Glen Quinn. The event will be held one week after Glen, who was aged in his forties, was discovered beaten to death in Ashleigh Park in the Woodburn area.

Photo Laura Davison/Pacemaker Press

“We fully support the on-going police investigation and would ask anyone who has any information relating to Glenn’s murder to search their hearts and come forward to the PSNI. Our town does not want to see this happen to another one of their loved ones.

“Once again we offer our heartfelt thanks at this difficult time.

“The Quinn family.”

The funeral of the 47-year-old will take place in Carrickfergus on Wednesday.

Police arrested three people on suspicion of murder, who have all been released pending further investigation.

Belfast Telegraph Digital