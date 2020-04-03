🔥Family of former Evening Standard picture editor: 'He wasn't ready to leave us'🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Tributes were paid today to a former Evening Standard picture editor and a British squash champion believed to be among the latest victims of coronavirus.

Stuart Goodman, 72, a Fleet Street veteran who worked at the Standard between 1987 and 1993, began suffering symptoms after being admitted to hospital following a cancer diagnosis on March 18. He died at Norwich and Norfolk Hospital yesterday.

His death followed that of Azam Khan, who won four consecutive British Open titles between 1959 and 1962, but lost his life in Ealing Hospital at the age of 95 after developing the illness. His family said: “This virus can take legends with no mercy.”

Today, Mr Goodman’s daughter, Jo Goodman, 31, said: “He wasn’t ready to leave us and we certainly weren’t ready to let him go, but compared with many families in this situation we were lucky that our local hospital allowed us to be with him and it was, despite the horrendousness of this awful virus, a peaceful passing.

“We know how many others are hurting and it’s another cruelty of this awful virus that we can’t be together in person to share in our grief right now.”

Goodman had worked as a photographer, night picture editor and picture desk assistant at titles including the Swansea Evening Post, The Guardian, The Independent and Daily Mail.

After the Standard, he moved to Norfolk, where he taught A Level photography until his retirement in 2010. His wife Annie Henriques, 68, said: “He was a creative talent and the love of my life. I miss him already and it’s not even been a day.”

Goodman had recently published his first book, a collection of photos of Broadway Market, and opened a box of first editions in hospital last week.

Khan’s granddaughter Carla, who won the squash US Open in 2005 and is ranked 21st in the world, said: “Azam fought many squash battles on and off the court throughout his life but this battle could not be won.”

His son Wasil Khan, 67, told the Standard: “My father lived a full life but we thought he had a few more years left before he got attacked by this deadly virus. The virus has taken so many lives. As a family, we are devastated.”

The family of the UK’s youngest known coronavirus victim were unable to attend his funeral today after two siblings developed mild symptoms.

Ismail Mohamed Abdulwahab, 13, from Brixton, south London, died alone in hospital on Monday. He will be buried in Brixton without his family present.

Family friend Mark Stephenson, who set up a GoFundMe appeal which has raised almost £70,000 for the family, said two of Ismail’s six siblings, a younger brother and older sister, have mild symptoms, meaning the whole family has to self-isolate.

He said: “We hope that we can send them a live stream of the funeral.”