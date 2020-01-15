family-of-england-fan-appeal-for-case-to-be-debated-as-petition-receives-100,000-signatures

The family of the England supporter who died in Bulgaria have appealed for his case to be debated in Parliament after the petition calling for an investigation surpassed 100,000 signatures.
Rob Spray died in Sofia on October 14 last year ahead of England’s European Championship qualifier against Bulgaria. But, three months on, his family are still waiting on information over the circumstances of his death from a cardiac arrest while in police custody.
Mr Spray’s sister Katie last month made an appeal for local witnesses after being told toxicology reports will not be released until a full investigation into his death has been completed.
The exact time of Mr Spray’s death is yet to be confirmed, while three requests from Staffordshire Police for CCTV footage and witness statements, which Bulgarian authorities claim have been gathered, have so far been ignored.
Mr Spray’s family also remain desperate to find out why he was discharged from hospital into police custody, given he suffered a fatal cardiac arrest shortly afterwards with no doctors on hand to help him.
Amanda Milling, the Member of Parliament for Cannock Chase, and Member of the European Parliament Anthea McIntyre have been trying to help Mr Spray’s family to get answers but they now want the matter discussed in Parliament.
According to the UK Parliament petitions website, at 100,000 signatures a petition will be considered for a debate in Parliament. Mr Spray’s petition exceeded 100,000 signatures in the early hours of Wednesday morning.
His sister Katie has now written to Ms Milling to ask her to take the debate to Parliament as soon as possible. “This has to go to Parliament because we are still searching for answers,” said Katie. “We haven’t received any new information over Rob’s death since we found out he died of a cardiac arrest at the beginning of November.
“The Bulgarian authorities have not released any information and we still have no idea how long the investigation will take or what exactly is happening.
“We still don’t know his exact time of death or why he was released from hospital into police custody. We also don’t know what kind of treatment, if any, he received when he suffered his cardiac arrest. We need answers.”
On the petition surpassing 100,000 signatures, Katie added: “The response has been incredible and I’d just like to thank everyone who has taken the time to sign the petition and give us their support.”