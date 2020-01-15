family-of-england-fan-appeal-for-case-to-be-debated-as-petition-receives-100,000-signatures

The family of the England supporter who died in Bulgaria have appealed for his case to be debated in Parliament after the petition calling for an investigation surpassed 100,000 signatures.

Rob Spray died in Sofia on October 14 last year ahead of England’s European Championship qualifier against Bulgaria. But, three months on, his family are still waiting on information over the circumstances of his death from a cardiac arrest while in police custody.

Mr Spray’s sister Katie last month made an appeal for local witnesses after being told toxicology reports will not be released until a full investigation into his death has been completed.

The exact time of Mr Spray’s death is yet to be confirmed, while three requests from Staffordshire Police for CCTV footage and witness statements, which Bulgarian authorities claim have been gathered, have so far been ignored.

Mr Spray’s family also remain desperate to find out why he was discharged from hospital into police custody, given he suffered a fatal cardiac arrest shortly afterwards with no doctors on hand to help him.

Amanda Milling, the Member of Parliament for Cannock Chase, and Member of the European Parliament Anthea McIntyre have been trying to help Mr Spray’s family to get answers but they now want the matter discussed in Parliament.