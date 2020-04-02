🔥Family of dead nurse hit out at government over lack of coronavirus testing and protective equipment🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

The family of a British nurse who died after catching suspected coronavirus have slammed the Government over the lack of testing and personal protective equipment (PPE) given to NHS staff.

Father of seven Thomas Harvey, 57, collapsed at his family home in east London on Sunday after complaining of weakness, pains and breathing issues over nearly three weeks.

He had been a nurse at Goodmayes Hospital in Ilford for 20 years and went into isolation on March 11 after symptoms began.

His son, also called Thomas, said that efforts to test staff were much too slow and that there wasn’t enough PPE.

Thomas Harvey (second from right) with his family

Mr Harvey, 24, said: “Why has it taken so long? Why have we had to lose my dad, and similar situations, for you [the Government] to take action?

“It is frustrating to think that a situation like this could have been prevented with the correct care from the Government.

Mr Harvey said that his father’s condition had got worse a week before his death. Paramedics came to the family home but decided he wasn’t sick enough to go to hospital.

Mr Harvey added: “At that point he wasn’t eating for eight days, he wasn’t breathing properly, which you could hear.

“He was very weak and was complaining about pains but they had told us that his case was mild so he wouldn’t be taken into hospital for treatment.

“We were like ‘If that’s a mild case, then what’s the worst case?”

Mr Harvey said that coronavirus testing for NHS staff should have increased fast when it became clear the outbreak was serious.

He added: “If you’re supposed to be helping other people you should know that you are also well enough to do that and you’re not going to be passing stuff onto other people, because it works both ways.

“It’s sad that he had to get it but also his role, and what he loved to do, was ensuring the protection and safety of other people and he wasn’t given the opportunity to do that as he wasn’t tested.

Mr Harvey said he wasn’t happy with the protective equipment his father was given at work, describing it as “gloves and a flimsy apron”.

But he stressed that the family didn’t blame the NHS for his father’s death and are still waiting for confirmation that he had Covid-19.

Goodmayes Hospital said: “At the time Thomas went off sick and self-isolated there were no symptomatic patients on the ward.

“We are following national PPE guidance.”

Four NHS medics have died with coronavirus, with many more testing positive for the virus.

Seventy-three workers at Great Ormond Street hospital in London have tested positive, with a total of 318 self-isolating with symptoms.

The Government is coming under growing pressure to boost testing rates, both for NHS staff and the general population.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that testing “will unlock the coronavirus puzzle” in a video message from isolation on Thursday.