🔥Family of British man who died on coronavirus-hit cruise liner call on Trump to let ship dock in Florida🔥

The family of a British man who died on board a coronavirus-stricken cruiseliner have appealed to Donald Trump to allow the ship to dock in Florida.

John Carter, reported to be 75 years old, died aboard the Zaandam on March 22 after falling unwell. He is among four people to have died on the vessel.

The Zaandam, which is carrying more than 200 British nationals, is embroiled in a bitter dispute over plans to disembark passengers in the US.

It passed through the Panama Canal on Monday after being denied entry to several ports, and is seeking to dock in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, later this week.

Mr Carter’s wife remains in self-isolation on her own following her husband’s death, the family said in an appeal to the US President.

A statement from his relatives said: “As a family we send a plea to Donald Trump and the Florida Authorities to authorise the docking of the MS Zaandam and MS Rotterdam cruise liners in Fort Lauderdale. It is imperative that the passengers and crew receive the urgent assistance that they so desperately need.

“His wife remains on the Zaandam currently. She has been isolated on her own since his death in the cabin that she shared with John. She has only minimal contact with her family as her mobile phone is no longer working. She is struggling to eat the limited meals and is feeling unwell. She is obviously distressed and extremely frightened.

“They were both in good health and did not foresee the terrible situation that has arisen. John became unwell aboard the ship and passed away on the 22nd March 2020. We do not know the cause of his death at present.”

Passengers, one wearing a protective face mask, look out from the Zaandam cruise ship, anchored in the bay of Panama City

Florida’s governor has been reluctant to allow disembarkation for the more than 1,000 people aboard the Zaandam.

Governor Ron DeSantis told a news conference on Tuesday that Florida’s health care resources were already stretched too thin by the coronavirus outbreak to take on the vessel’s caseload.

The US Coast Guard said if local authorities cannot agree on a docking plan, the matter would go to the the federal government for decision.

Mr DeSantis said he had been in contact with the White House about ferrying medical supplies to the ships.

“Just to drop people off at the place where we’re having the highest number of cases right now just doesn’t make a whole lot of sense,” Mr DeSantis told a news conference.

Mr Trump responded by saying he would speak to DeSantis about the ships.

“They’re dying on the ship,” the president said. “I’m going to do what’s right. Not only for us, but for humanity.”

Holland America said 73 guests and 116 crew members on the Zaandam had reported influenza-like illness symptoms.

Covid-19 has been confirmed as causing two of the four deaths on the ship.

Nine people on the ship had tested positive to the coronavirus, Holland America said.

Company president Orlando Ashford wrote an opinion column in the South Florida Sun Sentinel newspaper to plead with officials and residents to let the passengers disembark.

“The COVID-19 situation is one of the most urgent tests of our common humanity,” he wrote. “To slam the door in the face of these people betrays our deepest human values.”

Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony called the situation a “humanitarian crisis” and asked country commissioners at a Tuesday meeting to avoid decisions based on emotion.

“This ship has been turned away from several countries already,” Mr Tony said. “We are in some very, very critical circumstances where we as a county are going to have to determine are we willing to take on this responsibility.”

However, Broward County Commissioner Nan Rich said: “These people have been turned away from so many countries, one after the other. We are their last hope. What are we going to do? Let this ship go back out to sea and float around and let people die? I don’t think so.”

William Burke, chief maritime officer for Carnival, which owns Holland America, told commissioners “we are coming to the place of last resort,” and that his staff had worked through the night on a docking plan.

Noting four people had already died, he said he hoped two others who were severely ill “will survive the transit”.

The Zaandam originally departed from Buenos Aires on March 7 – a day before the US State Department advised to avoid cruise travel and before any substantial restrictions were in place in Florida.