🔥Family of boy, 13, who died alone with coronavirus unable to attend his funeral after siblings display Covid-19 symptoms🔥

The family of a London teenager who died alone after testing positive for Covid-19 can’t attend his funeral after two of his siblings began displaying symptoms.

Ismail Mohamed Abdulwahab, 13, from Brixton, died at King’s College Hospital in London on Monday and is believed to be the UK’s youngest victim of coronavirus.

The teenager will be buried in Brixton on Friday without his family present as his mother and six siblings have now been forced to self-isolate.

Since his death, two of his siblings have developed mild Covid-19 symptoms including high temperatures and a loss of taste, family friend Mark Stephenson said.

Mr Stephenson set up a GoFundMe page earlier this week to raise money for the boy’s funeral costs and family, who also lost Ismail’s father to cancer.

By Friday morning, more than £67,000 had been raised in donations, far exceeding the initial £4,000 target set. Any extra money raised will go directly to the family, the GoFundMe page says.

Meanwhile, in an updated statement on plans for his burial, Mr Stephenson said: “Shaykh Sharif Zain will be leading the funeral and I will be delivering a short speech for the Abdulwahab family and a few close family and friends.

“We hope that we can send a live stream of the funeral to his mother and siblings so they can be there remotely, but they are obviously devastated that they can’t be there in person again.

“It’s extremely upsetting for everyone involved, but they have been very moved by the warmth and very positive messages of support from people following their appeal.”

Ismail, who had no apparent underlying health conditions, was described by his family as a “gentle and kind” boy with a “heartwarming” smile.

In a statement issued via the GoFundMe page earlier this week, the teenager’s relatives said there were “heartbroken” by the “devastation caused by the coronavirus”.

“Ismail was a loving son, brother, nephew to our family and a friend to many people who knew him,” the family’s statement added.

“We as a family are still trying to come to terms with the sudden death of Ismail.

“He leaves behind six siblings who are completely devastated and this has been made more difficult not being able to be with Ismail while he was in the hospital.”

The 13-year-old tested positive for Covid-19 last Friday, a day after he was admitted to King’s College Hospital.

He died in the early hours of Monday after his lungs failed and he had a cardiac arrest.

Downing Street has described the boy’s death as a “tragedy”.