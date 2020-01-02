family,-including-9-year-old-twins,-fatally-shot-in-puerto-rico-after-new-year’s-celebration

January 2, 2020 | 11: 15am

Four family members, including twin boys, were killed inside their home in Puerto Rico after ringing in the new year, authorities said.

Dorothy Wickline, 47, and husband Edwin Ramos, 40, were fatally shot along with their 9-year-old twins early Wednesday, shortly after returning to their home in Trujillo Alto from a New Year’s Eve celebration, according to police.

One person was shot at the entrance of the home, while another was gunned down in the living room and two in the bedroom, authorities said.

The couple’s 16-year-old son was also injured in the shooting, authorities said.

Police said they’re investigating whether the deadly episode was tied to an attempted murder Monday against another one of the children’s sons, Luis Ramos Wickline, 22, who has since been arrested on a carjacking warrant, Univision reported.

“It’s too early to establish a motive,” Detective Carlos Nazario told reporters. “We are looking at all angles.”

The scene of the shooting is located about 10 miles south of the US territory’s capital city of San Juan.

