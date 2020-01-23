family-hits-a-brick-wall-with-bureaucracy-over-ancestral-home-planners-say-never-existed

A Lisburn family have called planning chiefs “ludicrous” over objections to restore an ancestral home of 200 years.

Jane Briggs (86) can trace the ruins of the Ballymullan Road farmhouse back to her great-grandfather James Todd.

Her grandparents and parents also made their home in the historic one-and-a-half storey dwelling.

The building fell into disrepair in the 1970s, with the collapse of the roof allowing an ash tree to grow in the living room.

The family wish to build a new home and incorporate the original stone walls as an outhouse or stables. But planners say that what remains lacks the “essential characteristics” of a home.

Ms Briggs’ son-in-law Wesley Patterson told the Belfast Telegraph that she was “absolutely distraught” over the opposition to restore the property.

A previous application in 2012 also failed as the tree-covered ruins were not visible in aerial photographs.