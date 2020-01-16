family-cat-found-seven-months-after-it-escaped-car-travelling-from-scotland-to-france

A family is set for an emotional reunion with their errant cat – seven months after it escaped from their car as they moved to France.

Tootsie legged it after the Kane family stopped at a service station while relocating from Stirling to Grenoble last June.

The family searched high and low through woodland but were forced to give up and carry on with their journey.

Now, in a bizarre stroke of luck, the cat has been found and is set to be reunited with his owners on Monday.

Katie Kane said: ‘I am ecstatic he has been found after being on the run for seven months fending for himself.

‘There were no sightings of him for six months so it was a miracle he was found and he’s still in good shape.’

Katie, husband Sam and daughters Emilie, 18, and Chloe, 15, were 250 miles into their journey when they stopped at a service station in Markham Moor, Nottinghamshire.

When they opened the car door, Tootsie slipped out of his cat carrier and ran off into the woods.

Katie added: ‘He was in his cat carrier but somehow managed to get the zips apart with his head and when we opened the car door he escaped.

‘He had a harness on so when he jumped out we tried to grab him by the harness but the clips just came apart in our hands and he ran off into the wooded area.

‘We stayed for as long as we could but he wasn’t coming back and we just had to carry on with the rest of our journey.’

Tootsie, nine, had been with the family since he was a kitten and they issued a number of desperate online appeals and started a Facebook group for him with local Nottinghamshire residents.

There was a sighting of him on someone’s CCTV between Christmas and New Year but then he did another disappearing act.

On January 6, a lady out walking her dog spotted Tootsie in a garden and the owners set a trap to catch him.

The following day, the Kane family received a call from a lady saying: ‘I think we have found your cat.’

He is being treated with antibiotics for a chest infection and fluid on the lung but is said to be ‘in good shape.’

Katie continued: ‘He has not lost too much weight, there must have been lots of tasty mice around where he was.

‘He has been staying with a lady from the local Cats Protection being spoilt rotten and we are organising to have him driven over to France on Monday.

‘I can’t wait to have cuddles.

‘I never gave up hope of finding him.’