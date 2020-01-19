fallon-sherrock-falls-well-short-of-pdc-tour-card-at-q-school-after-world-championship-heroics

Fallon Sherrock has missed out on a PDC Tour Card at Q School after a disappointing four days at the grueling event in Wigan.

The 25-year-old made history at the PDC World Championship in December, where she became the first woman to win a match in the tournament’s history and then repeated the achievement in the second round.

After the impressive victories over Ted Evetts and Mensur Suljovic she was handed invitational places on the World Series and as a Challenger in the Premier League this year.

However, she will not be able to compete on PDC circuit having fallen well short of picking up her Tour Card this weekend.

The four-day event in Wigan sees eight cards handed out automatically to the last two players standing each day, and then 12 more dished out through an Order of Merit, which is based on matches won over the tournament.

Sherrock started well, winning three matches on the opening Thursday, but it went downhill from there, winning just one more game over the next three days and ending with two points on the Order of Merit.

This was a long way short of the number of points needed to finish in the top 12 and she will be restricted to the PDC’s Challenge Tour, and the possibility of going back to BDO events next year and the new WDF tournaments that are yet to be announced.

Two-time women’s world champion Mikuru Suzuki has also missed out after losing in the first round on the final day in Wigan.

The Miracle had something of a nightmare trip to Lancashire, winning one match on Thursday and then losing in the first round on each of the next three days.

There is better news for the four-time women’s world champ Lisa Ashton, though, who goes into Sunday’s action with a great chance of securing a card as she stands ninth on the Order of Merit.

At the time of writing the Lancashire Rose has won her opening game and her hopes are still very much alive.

