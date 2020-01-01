fallon-sherrock-announced-as-challenger-for-premier-league-following-historic-performance-at-world-championship

Fallon Sherrock, the first lady of darts, has been announced as one of nine ‘contenders’ in the 2020 Premier League, with PDC Chairman Barry Hearn urging her to prove she can “mix it with the big boys”.
Sherrock took the PDC World Championships by storm when she became the first woman ever to win a match at the sport’s showpiece event with victories over Ted Evetts and Mensur Suljovic, before eventually losing to Chris Dobey in the third round.
PDC Chairman Barry Hearn announced the news at the culmination of the World Championships, with Peter Wright beating Michael van Gerwen in a high-quality final.
“The (Premier League) format is staying the same as last year as we think it worked. The only change is that we are renaming the ‘contenders’ to ‘challengers’,” Hearn said.
“Other than that, it’s nine players who will form the Premier League line-up, and then, of course, we will have nine ‘challengers’.
“Let’s make it clear about Fallon: she’s not a tour card holder, so she doesn’t qualify for the (regular) Premier League line-up; and secondly, as her management said to me, it’s probably a little bit early.
“She’s had a wonderful tournament, she’s been brilliant for us, and she’s got an invite to the World Series. Who knows what’s going to happen on this stage in 12 months’ time and where that young lady’s career’s going.”
Sherrock’s night as a challenger will be in Nottingham on February 13, while John Henderson will challenge on the tournament’s opening night, in his home town of Aberdeen on February 6. The contenders for the subsequent seven meetings will be announced at the end of this week.
Points won by challengers will not count towards the league table, but their opponents will retain any points gained from the matches. Challengers will receive financial bonuses for winning or drawing their matches.
Hearn also revealed that the regular line-up for the Premier League, which begins on February 6 in Aberdeen, would contain both world champion Wright and runner-up Van Gerwen, with Gary Anderson, Gerwyn Price, Nathan Aspinall, Rob Cross, Michael Smith, Daryl Gurney, and Glen Durrant completing the nine-man roster.
The news comes after Sherrock’s management announced that she had withdrawn from the upcoming BDO Women’s World Championships after prize money was slashed and players warned to expect an empty arena.
The beleagured BDO had sent male and female players a letter on Monday pleading with them to still play in the tournament, despite ticket sales of just 15 per cent after moving the event from its traditional home of the Lakeside in Surrey to Indigo at the O2.
BDO chairman Des Jacklin said the organisation had failed to secure a sponsor and income was down 85 per cent on predictions, with the women’s £20,000 winner’s prize likely to be slashed to £8,000.