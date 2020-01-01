fallon-sherrock-announced-as-challenger-for-premier-league-following-historic-performance-at-world-championship

Fallon Sherrock, the first lady of darts, has been announced as one of nine ‘contenders’ in the 2020 Premier League, with PDC Chairman Barry Hearn urging her to prove she can “mix it with the big boys”.

Sherrock took the PDC World Championships by storm when she became the first woman ever to win a match at the sport’s showpiece event with victories over Ted Evetts and Mensur Suljovic, before eventually losing to Chris Dobey in the third round.

PDC Chairman Barry Hearn announced the news at the culmination of the World Championships, with Peter Wright beating Michael van Gerwen in a high-quality final.

“The (Premier League) format is staying the same as last year as we think it worked. The only change is that we are renaming the ‘contenders’ to ‘challengers’,” Hearn said.

“Other than that, it’s nine players who will form the Premier League line-up, and then, of course, we will have nine ‘challengers’.

“Let’s make it clear about Fallon: she’s not a tour card holder, so she doesn’t qualify for the (regular) Premier League line-up; and secondly, as her management said to me, it’s probably a little bit early.

“She’s had a wonderful tournament, she’s been brilliant for us, and she’s got an invite to the World Series. Who knows what’s going to happen on this stage in 12 months’ time and where that young lady’s career’s going.”