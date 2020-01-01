fallon-sherrock-and-glen-durrant-react-to-2020-premier-league-darts-selections

Glen Durrant will make his debut as a full-time Premier League player this season, while Fallon Sherrock has been handed one of the nine Challengers spots, and both are understandably delighted.

Durrant’s superb first year in the PDC, which saw him reach three major semi-finals, the quarter-finals of the World Championship and win two ProTour events, has seen him picked for a full-time spot alongside the top eight players in the world rankings.

The Premier League will have the same format as last year, with nine players making one-off guest appearances each week against a permanent performer, the only difference being that they are called Challengers this year rather than Contenders.

After Sherrock made history with her wins over Ted Evetts and Mensur Suljovic at Alexandra Palace, she will be the second of the nine Challengers, appearing in Nottingham on 13 February.

The new face of women’s darts tweeted: ‘Wow, wow, wow. It just gets better and better.

‘Thank you PDC and Sky Sports. I can’t wait to make an appearance in the Premier League.’

John Henderson is the other Challenger announced thus far for the opening week of the tournament in Aberdeen after the incredible atmosphere his appearance created in the same city last year.

The Scot earned a surprise draw against Michael van Gerwen on that night in 2019 and he will be hoping to impress again in front of his passionate home crowd.

Durrant will be there in Aberdeen, and is guaranteed to be in action at least until Judgement Night on 26 March, and he simply tweeted ‘OMG’ after the Premier League field was announced.

The rest of the field includes: Michael van Gerwen, Peter Wright, Gerwyn Price, Rob Cross, Michael Smith, Daryl Gurney, Gary Anderson and Nathan Aspinall.

The Asp is also making his debut as a full-time Premier League performer after winning the UK Open and US Darts Masters in 2019, before reaching the semi-final of the World Championship for a second successive year.

PDC chairman Barry Hearn confirmed that the remaining seven Challengers will be announced by the end of the week and they are sure to create plenty of debate.

The likes of Chris Dobey and Luke Humphries are extremely likely to be handed two of the places, but others are less clear.

