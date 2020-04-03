fall-out-boy-donate-$100,000-to-covid-19-relief-in-chicago

Fall Out Boy have donated $100,000 to their hometown of Chicago for COVID-19 relief.

Titled Chicago Community COVID-19 Response Fund, the organization is a partnership between the City of Chicago and United Way of Metro Chicago. Funds will go directly toward food banks, food for students who typically get their meals through public schools and financial support for those out of work.

The band’s donation came from the Fall Out Boy fund, which they began in 2017 as a way to give back to Chicago. “Chicago is the city that we grew up in,” Pete Wentz said in a statement. “It’s important to us that we give back and support the community and local heroes who are on the front lines any way we can.”

“No act of kindness is too small right now,” he added. “Check in with the people you love. Support the businesses you love if you can. Stay vigilant and hopeful. Everyone is affected by this, and we win by coming together and thinking of the world as bigger of ourselves.”

Fall Out Boy’s last LP was 2018’s Mania. As of right now, they’re still scheduled join Weezer and Green Day for the Hella Mega stadium tour, which kicks off this summer in Paris on June 13th.