‘falcon-and-the-winter-soldier’:-will-bucky-barnes-be-the-next-major-death-in-the-mcu?

Marvel has some big plans for Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan’s Falcon and the Winter Soldier. The series is scheduled to premiere this summer on Disney+, and one insider claims that the show will feature the death of an important character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The source says that Bucky Barnes will be the one who meets his demise in Falcon and the Winter Soldier, but is Marvel really going to kill Stan’s character and remove him from the MCU?

Marvel prepares for multiple seasons of ‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’

Marvel has a whole slew of television shows in the lineup for Phase 4. Many of those projects, which will premiere on Disney+ starting this year, are only scheduled to be a single season. The studio, however, is reportedly planning on releasing two seasons of Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

The show is expected to explore Sam’s transformation as the new

Captain America, a process that is going to get a little complicated with more

than one person carrying the shield.

In Avengers: Endgame, Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) gave Sam his shield after he retired from his post as an old man. Sam’s appearance in Falcon and the Winter Soldier will mark his first outing as the new Cap, though the transition will not be as seamless as fans originally thought.

Photos and video footage from the set of the show confirm that

there will be two Captain America’s introduced in Falcon and the Winter

Soldier. We still do not know how that is going to shake out, but inside

sources claim that the end of the second season will feature the death of a

major character.

Will Bucky be the next major death in the MCU?

Bucky has been a staple of the MCU since his first appearance in Captain

America: The First Avenger. Over the years, the character has appeared in

all of Cap’s stand-alone movies, as well as Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame.

Although Bucky is one of the leads in Falcon and the Winter

Soldier, a source told We

Got This Covered that Marvel plans on killing him off at the end of

season 2. The insider claims that the villain Zemo will be Bucky’s ultimate

undoing.

The news of Bucky’s demise will surely disappoint Marvel fans

around the world, especially those who do not feel like the studio utilized him

enough in the movies.

The good thing is that we’ll get to explore more of Bucky’s story for two whole seasons before he meets his end. Hopefully, Marvel gives him a proper sendoff and makes his death significant within the MCU as well.

Things you might not know about Bucky

Although Marvel adapted Bucky’s story from the comics, they

changed some elements of his character for the MCU.

For starters, the comics have Bucky romantically involved with Natasha Romanoff, a.k.a. Black Widow. The MCU has not touched this storyline and probably never will now that Natasha is no longer a part of the current timeline.

When it comes to his prosthetic arm, the comics give Bucky a few

other tricks up his sleeves. This includes the ability to shoot pulses from his

cybernetic arm and the ability to control it even when it is not attached to

his body.

Another interesting aspect is how Bucky took over Captain America’s mantel in the comics. Marvel decided to go in a different direction in the MCU, giving Cap’s shield to Sam instead.

Marvel stops production on ‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’

With so many different storylines in the works, fans are eager to see what Marvel has in store when Falcon and the Winter Soldier premieres this summer. Unfortunately, that premiere date might change in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Amid growing concerns about the novel coronavirus, Marvel has

postponed filming for the series. The cast and crew were scheduled to film

scenes in Prague this month and have since been called back to Atlanta.

This marks the second time production has halted. Marvel was

forced to delay production in January after a series of earthquakes hit Puerto

Rico.

It is unclear how these delays will affect the premiere of Falcon and the Winter Soldier. But based on other cancellations, it seems highly likely that the show will debut at a later date.