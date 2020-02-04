Fake service animals targeted by Missouri lawmakers

FILE – In this Sept. 20, 2017, file photo Oscar the cat, who is not a service animal, sits in his carry on travel bag after arriving at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport in Phoenix. Industry officials believe many that hundreds of thousands of passengers scam the system each year by claiming they need their pet for emotional support. Those people avoid airline pet fees, which Oscar's owners paid. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)

JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri lawmakers are attempting to put some teeth in a law governing the use of service animals.Under legislation debated in a Senate committee Monday, people found to be using phony emotional support animals could face misdemeanor charges, punishable by up to 15 days in jail.The push follows efforts by airlines and communities to rein in the growing number of people traveling, shopping and dining in restaurants with a variety of animals.“More and more, when you go in stores you see people dragging their pets in there,” said Sen. Sandy Crawford. R-Buffalo.Legitimate users of animal assistants say the rise in the number of fake support animals has made it more difficult for them to find acceptance for their trained companions in stores and other public places.Under the federal Americans With Disabilities Act, restaurants and other businesses are required to allow service dogs and miniature horses — the only two animals recognized as service animals — in areas open to the public.Groups representing Missouri real estate agents and landlords support the legislation, saying untrained animals can damage apartments and homes and lower property values.“It doesn’t just hurt landlords. It can become a safety issue to other tenants,” said Angie Schulte of the St. Louis Apartment Association.“This is getting out of control,” the bill’s sponsor, Sen. Denny Hoskins, told members of the Senate Agriculture Committee. “It has become a problem.”Hoskins said the use of fake support animals “undermines” federal laws designed to protect the disabled.“This bill will make people less suspicious of legitimate service dogs,” Hoskins said.Missouri isn’t alone in attempting to address the issue.The U.S. Department of Transportation has proposed a new rule letting airlines ban untrained emotional support animals.Alaska Airlines prohibits rodents, ferrets and snakes. Delta bars birds, all amphibians and animals with tusks, horns or hoofs, such as goats.Under the proposal, anyone who misrepresents a dog as a service dog for the purposes of receiving accommodations under the ADA would be guilty of a misdemeanor, punishable by jail time and a fine up to $750.The legislation also requires the Missouri Commission on Human Rights to use its existing complaint hotline to receive reports of people impersonating someone with a disability.The bill also calls on the Governor’s Council on Disability to make placards available for posting in businesses explaining the new law.If approved, the proposed law would add mental health to a list of reasons why people have a service dog, rather than limiting it to, for example, people with physical limitations.A year ago, the issue of bringing pets to work hit some lawmakers hard when Missouri House officials banned state representatives and staff from bringing animals to work, saying in a revised policy handbook that pets are antithetical to maintaining “a professional and respectful work environment free from unnecessary distractions or impediments.”Similar legislation has been introduced in the House by Rep. Chrissy Sommer, R-St. Charles.The legislation is Senate Bill 644.

