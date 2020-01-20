fake-lawyer-who-represented-clients-in-high-court-faces-jail-time

A man who pretended to be a qualified and experienced solicitor as he represented clients at the High Court is facing a possible jail sentence.

Richard Lipscombe, 44, was hired by a construction firm to be its legal representative in a civil dispute, and posed as a genuine solicitor before a judge.

He suggested in paperwork that he was a “grade A fee earner”, putting him in the top professional bracket with at least eight years’ litigation experience.

At Southwark crown court on Friday, Lipscombe pleaded guilty to acting as a solicitor when unqualified and carrying on a reserved legal activity when not entitled.

Judge Christopher Hehir warned: “These offences are serious, they do carry sentences of imprisonment. All sentencing options including prison will be available to the court.”

The maximum sentence is two years.

Lipscombe appeared via videolink from Sheffield, where he lives, and represented himself at the plea hearing, saying he had parted with his legal team because of a dispute over fees and “certain instructions not being carried out”.

He said he would seek new lawyers for a sentencing hearing on March 6, which he was ordered to attend.

Lipscombe admitted posing as a solicitor between August 2015 and July 2016, and appearing in High Court litigation involving Clapham-based Build Team Holborn between April 29 and May 17, 2016.