Fair St. Louis, America’s Birthday Parade canceled for 2020

Spectators watch the Flaming Lips perform during Fair St. Louis at Gateway Arch National Park in downtown St. Louis on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Jon Gitchoff

Fair St. Louis 2020 is canceled, along with America’s Birthday Parade. The annual July 4 celebration was scheduled for July 2, 3 and 4 at the Gateway Arch National Park. The cancellations are in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.This would have been the 40th Fair St. Louis and the 138th America’s Birthday Parade.Fair St. Louis Foundation and America’s Birthday Parade boards announced the news Friday morning.Performing artists had not been announced yet.In a statement, Fair St. Louis chairman David Estes said: “While we are saddened to cancel two of our region’s most popular and free Fourth of July celebrations, the safety of our community is of utmost importance to us. Fair Saint Louis and America’s Birthday Parade embody the prideful spirit of our city, and over the past few weeks, we’ve seen that spirit shine so brightly within our community as we face this unthinkable challenge together.”America’s Birthday Parade chairman David Plufka said in a statement giving advice and encouragement: “Until then, please stay safe and be mindful of the health and safety of others. We are in this together and we will get through this together.” 2019’s Fair St. Louis brought Brett Young, Randy Houser, Johnny Gill, Keith Sweat, Vertical Horizon and the Flaming Lips to town.

Spectators watch the Flaming Lips perform during Fair St. Louis at Gateway Arch National Park in downtown St. Louis on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Kids play in the reflecting pool during Fair St. Louis at Gateway Arch National Park in downtown St. Louis on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Jaxon Boudrou, 7, (left) plays in the reflecting pool during Fair St. Louis at Gateway Arch National Park in downtown St. Louis on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Barrett Lewis, of Bismarck, Mo., plays with his son Arlo, 2, during Fair St. Louis at Gateway Arch National Park in downtown St. Louis on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Kids play in the reflecting pool during Fair St. Louis at Gateway Arch National Park in downtown St. Louis on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Spectators watch the Flaming Lips perform during Fair St. Louis at Gateway Arch National Park in downtown St. Louis on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

A view of the crowd before the Flaming Lips performs at Fair St. Louis at Gateway Arch National Park in downtown St. Louis on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Amalia Montanez, 8, (left) and her sister Gisele, 6,, both of Chicago, play in the reflecting pool during Fair St. Louis at Gateway Arch National Park in downtown St. Louis on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Wayne Coyne of the Flaming Lips performs during Fair St. Louis at Gateway Arch National Park in downtown St. Louis on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Wayne Coyne of the Flaming Lips performs during Fair St. Louis at Gateway Arch National Park in downtown St. Louis on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Wayne Coyne of the Flaming Lips performs during Fair St. Louis at Gateway Arch National Park in downtown St. Louis on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Steven Drozd of the Flaming Lips performs during Fair St. Louis at Gateway Arch National Park in downtown St. Louis on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Wayne Coyne of the Flaming Lips performs during Fair St. Louis at Gateway Arch National Park in downtown St. Louis on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

The Flaming Lips perform during Fair St. Louis at Gateway Arch National Park in downtown St. Louis on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Wayne Coyne of the Flaming Lips performs during Fair St. Louis at Gateway Arch National Park in downtown St. Louis on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Wayne Coyne of the Flaming Lips performs during Fair St. Louis at Gateway Arch National Park in downtown St. Louis on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Wayne Coyne of the Flaming Lips performs during Fair St. Louis at Gateway Arch National Park in downtown St. Louis on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

The Flaming Lips perform during Fair St. Louis at Gateway Arch National Park in downtown St. Louis on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Wayne Coyne of the Flaming Lips performs during Fair St. Louis at Gateway Arch National Park in downtown St. Louis on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Michael Ivins of the Flaming Lips performs during Fair St. Louis at Gateway Arch National Park in downtown St. Louis on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Vertical Horizon performs during Fair St. Louis at Gateway Arch National Park in downtown St. Louis on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Vertical Horizon performs during Fair St. Louis at Gateway Arch National Park in downtown St. Louis on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Matt Scannell of Verical Horizon performs during Fair St. Louis at Gateway Arch National Park in downtown St. Louis on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Donovan White of Vertical Horizon performs during Fair St. Louis at Gateway Arch National Park in downtown St. Louis on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Matt Scannell of Vertical Horizon performs during Fair St. Louis at Gateway Arch National Park in downtown St. Louis on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

From the left, Margo Marcotte, of Reno, Nev., and Tina Brussatti, of Troy, Ill., attend Fair St. Louis at Gateway Arch National Park in downtown St. Louis on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Jason (left) and Kendra Tieken, of Springfield, Ill., attend Fair St. Louis at Gateway Arch National Park in downtown St. Louis on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Shirley (left) and Gerry Ericson, of Weldon Spring, attend Fair St. Louis at Gateway Arch National Park in downtown St. Louis on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Julie (left) and Kris Kaufmann, of Glen Carbon, attend Fair St. Louis at Gateway Arch National Park in downtown St. Louis on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Abby Holmen (left) and Jedrick Bristol, both of Mascoutah, attend Fair St. Louis at Gateway Arch National Park in downtown St. Louis on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Kelly Jones (left) and Jackson Medley, 10, both of St. Louis, attend Fair St. Louis at Gateway Arch National Park in downtown St. Louis on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

From the left, Brendan Steele, of Wildwood, and Julia Quade, of Chesterfield, attend Fair St. Louis at Gateway Arch National Park in downtown St. Louis on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Ryan (left) and Jett McGuire, of St. Louis, attend Fair St. Louis at Gateway Arch National Park in downtown St. Louis on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Josh Huitt (left) and Amber Phillips, both of Wood River, attend Fair St. Louis at Gateway Arch National Park in downtown St. Louis on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

From the left, Larry White, of St. Louis, with his grandson Gavin White, 12, of Bethalto, at Fair St. Louis at Gateway Arch National Park in downtown St. Louis on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Debbie Mckinney (left) and Ramona Wilbourn, both of St. Charles, attend Fair St. Louis at Gateway Arch National Park in downtown St. Louis on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Mike (left) and Kristy Booker with their daughter Kenzie, 11, all of St. Louis, at Fair St. Louis at Gateway Arch National Park in downtown St. Louis on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Keith Sweat performs during Fair St. Louis at Gateway Arch National Park in downtown St. Louis on Friday, July 5, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Keith Sweat performs during Fair St. Louis at Gateway Arch National Park in downtown St. Louis on Friday, July 5, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

A view of the crowd during Keith Sweat’s Fair St. Louis performance at Gateway Arch National Park in downtown St. Louis on Friday, July 5, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Keith Sweat performs during Fair St. Louis at Gateway Arch National Park in downtown St. Louis on Friday, July 5, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Nyree Strong, of St. Louis, dances in the rain during Keith Sweat’s performance at Fair St. Louis in downtown St. Louis on Friday, July 5, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Keith Sweat performs during Fair St. Louis at Gateway Arch National Park in downtown St. Louis on Friday, July 5, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Que Walls, 11, (right) and Gabe Ruffin (center), both of St. Louis, play a game of keep away during Fair St. Louis at Gateway Arch National Park in downtown St. Louis on Friday, July 5, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Keith Sweat performs during Fair St. Louis at Gateway Arch National Park in downtown St. Louis on Friday, July 5, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Johnny Gill performs during Fair St. Louis at Gateway Arch National Park in downtown St. Louis on Friday, July 5, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Antonio (left) and Moy Parott, of St. Louis, attend Fair St. Louis at Gateway Arch National Park in downtown St. Louis on Friday, July 5, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

A chainsaw carving by the Wood Den of St. Louis Blues captain Alex Pietrangelo sits on display during Fair St. Louis in downtown St. Louis on Friday, July 5, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Shontyonna Dukes and her daughter KaMori, 1, both of Dellwood, attend Fair St. Louis at Gateway Arch National Park in downtown St. Louis on Friday, July 5, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Lisa Snipes (left) and Tony Starks, both of Florissant, attend Fair St. Louis at Gateway Arch National Park in downtown St. Louis on Friday, July 5, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Keith Sweat performs during Fair St. Louis at Gateway Arch National Park in downtown St. Louis on Friday, July 5, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Johnny Gill performs during Fair St. Louis at Gateway Arch National Park in downtown St. Louis on Friday, July 5, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

From the left, Josie Chambers, Tiffany Parks and Dorothy Parks, all of Kirkwood, attend Fair St. Louis at Gateway Arch National Park in downtown St. Louis on Friday, July 5, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Keith Sweat performs during Fair St. Louis at Gateway Arch National Park in downtown St. Louis on Friday, July 5, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

From the left, Myrtelle Perrault, Yves Lubin and Giovanni Perrault, all of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., attend Fair St. Louis at Gateway Arch National Park in downtown St. Louis on Friday, July 5, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Eshal Hasan, 10, of Edwardsville, climbs the Upper Limits rock wall during Fair St. Louis at Gateway Arch National Park in downtown St. Louis on Friday, July 5, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

A view of the crowd is reflected in the sunglasses of Johnny Gill during his Fair St. Louis performance at Gateway Arch National Park in downtown St. Louis on Friday, July 5, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

From the left, Teneja Griffin, Aiden Brown, 6, and Ryan Painter, all of Maryland Heights, attend Fair St. Louis at Gateway Arch National Park in downtown St. Louis on Friday, July 5, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Johnny Gill performs during Fair St. Louis at Gateway Arch National Park in downtown St. Louis on Friday, July 5, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Anthony (left) and Anna Hutchinson with their daughters Imogen, 3, and Elodie, 3, (right), all of Fort Leonard Wood, attend Fair St. Louis at Gateway Arch National Park in downtown St. Louis on Friday, July 5, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Melissa Rumpf (left) and Taylor Sims, both of Fairview Heights, attend Fair St. Louis at Gateway Arch National Park in downtown St. Louis on Friday, July 5, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Johnny Gill performs during Fair St. Louis at Gateway Arch National Park in downtown St. Louis on Friday, July 5, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Keith Sweat performs during Fair St. Louis at Gateway Arch National Park in downtown St. Louis on Friday, July 5, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Johnny Gill performs during Fair St. Louis at Gateway Arch National Park in downtown St. Louis on Friday, July 5, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Logan Clarkin, 6, of Godfrey, makes his way through an obstacle course during Fair St. Louis at Gateway Arch National Park in downtown St. Louis on Friday, July 5, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Members of the U.S. Army Golden Knights parachute in to Gateway Arch National Park during Fair St. Louis on Friday, July 5, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Johnny Gill performs during Fair St. Louis at Gateway Arch National Park in downtown St. Louis on Friday, July 5, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Johnny Gill performs during Fair St. Louis at Gateway Arch National Park in downtown St. Louis on Friday, July 5, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Vikram (left) and Atima Abrol, with their son Dhruv, 5, all of Chesterfield, attend Fair St. Louis at Gateway Arch National Park in downtown St. Louis on Friday, July 5, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Chris Doyle (left) and Karen Lynch, both of St. Louis, attend Fair St. Louis at Gateway Arch National Park in downtown St. Louis on Friday, July 5, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Jared (left) and Heather Hunter with their daughter Londyn, 2, all of Paris, Tenn., attend Fair St. Louis at Gateway Arch National Park in downtown St. Louis on Friday, July 5, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Jenna (left) and Matt Holzkamp, of Chicago, attend Fair St. Louis at Gateway Arch National Park in downtown St. Louis on Friday, July 5, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Brett Young performs during Fair St. Louis at Gateway Arch National Park in downtown St. Louis on Thursday, July 4, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Randy Houser performs during Fair St. Louis at Gateway Arch National Park in downtown St. Louis on Thursday, July 4, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Bethany Paul, of Manchester, attends Fair St. Louis at Gateway Arch National Park in downtown St. Louis on Thursday, July 4, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Brett Young performs during Fair St. Louis at Gateway Arch National Park in downtown St. Louis on Thursday, July 4, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Brett Young performs during Fair St. Louis at Gateway Arch National Park in downtown St. Louis on Thursday, July 4, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Brett Young performs during Fair St. Louis at Gateway Arch National Park in downtown St. Louis on Thursday, July 4, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Brett Young performs during Fair St. Louis at Gateway Arch National Park in downtown St. Louis on Thursday, July 4, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Brett Young performs during Fair St. Louis at Gateway Arch National Park in downtown St. Louis on Thursday, July 4, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Brittany Schaffrin and Lydia Whalen, 3, both of St. Louis, dance during Fair St. Louis at Gateway Arch National Park in downtown St. Louis on Thursday, July 4, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Randy Houser performs during Fair St. Louis in 2019.Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Randy Houser performs during Fair St. Louis at Gateway Arch National Park in downtown St. Louis on Thursday, July 4, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

A fan holds up a sign for Brett Young during his Fair St. Louis performance at Gateway Arch National Park in downtown St. Louis on Thursday, July 4, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Randy Houser performs during Fair St. Louis at Gateway Arch National Park in downtown St. Louis on Thursday, July 4, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Guitarists perform with Brett Young during Fair St. Louis at Gateway Arch National Park in downtown St. Louis on Thursday, July 4, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Bethany Paul, of Manchester, (center) chats with friends during Fair St. Louis at Gateway Arch National Park in downtown St. Louis on Thursday, July 4, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Brett Young performs during Fair St. Louis at Gateway Arch National Park in downtown St. Louis on Thursday, July 4, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Brett Young performs July 4, 2019, at Fair St. Louis at Gateway Arch National Park.

Brett Young performs during Fair St. Louis at Gateway Arch National Park in downtown St. Louis on Thursday, July 4, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Olivia Lee, of Belleville, dances with Isaac Berry, 5, of West Plains, during Brett Young’s Fair St. Louis performance at Gateway Arch National Park in downtown St. Louis on Thursday, July 4, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

From the left, Maddie Flotho, of Arnold, and Brad Ford, of Imperial, attend Fair St. Louis at Gateway Arch National Park in downtown St. Louis on Thursday, July 4, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Zachary Allen (left) and Leandress Cole, both of St. Louis, attend Fair St. Louis at Gateway Arch National Park in downtown St. Louis on Thursday, July 4, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

From the left, Aleah Alonzo, of Arnold, and Alexis Hayes, of Ironton, attend Fair St. Louis at Gateway Arch National Park in downtown St. Louis on Thursday, July 4, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Joanie (left) and Paul Sharkey, of St. Louis, with Judy Smith, of Burleson, Texas, attend Fair St. Louis at Gateway Arch National Park in downtown St. Louis on Thursday, July 4, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Mark Montgomery (left) and Sandy Reeves, both of Kenosha, Wis., attend Fair St. Louis at Gateway Arch National Park in downtown St. Louis on Thursday, July 4, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

From the left, Rafael Czepielewski, of St. Louis, Natalia Jaeger, of St. Louis, and Cristina Jaeger, of Novo Hamburgo, Brazil, attend Fair St. Louis at Gateway Arch National Park in downtown St. Louis on Thursday, July 4, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Hayli (left) and Luke Beebe, of St. Louis, attend Fair St. Louis at Gateway Arch National Park in downtown St. Louis on Thursday, July 4, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Jenni Fraker (left) and Joe Spencer, both of Carlisle, Pa., attend Fair St. Louis at Gateway Arch National Park in downtown St. Louis on Thursday, July 4, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Navin Hott (left) and Tina Patel, both of Peoria, attend Fair St. Louis at Gateway Arch National Park in downtown St. Louis on Thursday, July 4, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Richard (left) and Ada Burton, of St. Louis, attend Fair St. Louis at Gateway Arch National Park in downtown St. Louis on Thursday, July 4, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

From the left, Amy Ogle, of Affton, and Jesi Bayless, of Farmington, attend Fair St. Louis at Gateway Arch National Park in downtown St. Louis on Thursday, July 4, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Nick (left) and Cierra Widmer, of St. Louis, attend Fair St. Louis at Gateway Arch National Park in downtown St. Louis on Thursday, July 4, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

From the left, Aubrey McRae, of Fayetteville, Ark., and Skyler Alderson, of Dallas, Texas, attend Fair St. Louis at Gateway Arch National Park in downtown St. Louis on Thursday, July 4, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

