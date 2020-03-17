failed-catwoman-audition-left-bloodshot-star-eiza-gonzalez-heartbroken

Baby Driver star Eiza Gonzalez is back on the big screen in the new Vin Diesel movie Bloodshot, but the rising actress still can’t stop thinking about the role that got away. Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter in a new interview, Gonzalez revealed how close she came to playing Catwoman in Matt Reeves’ superhero movie The Batman for Warner Bros., only to have the part slip right through her fingers. Though that might be the nature of the beast when it comes to this business, it sounds like losing out on the dream role was a hard pill to swallow for Gonzalez at the time.

At this point, we all know Zoe Kravitz has been cast as the new Selina Kyle for The Batman, though Gonzalez was a runner-up as a finalist for the role. She even got so far as to do camera-testing for Reeves, suggesting she was in serious consideration to be our next Catwoman. Because she takes these auditions very seriously and gave it her all when it came to trying out for the part, Gonzalez admits she grew very hopeful she’d be cast as Catwoman, and coming so close just made the sting of losing out to Kravitz that much more painful. From the interview:

“It’s impossible not to [get your hopes up], especially when you get so far down the line. It’s part of why you’re so far down the line, because you’re living and dreaming the character. I will live and breathe the character; I’m more traditional in that sense. It is heartbreaking; it is always hard. You have to envision yourself in the role in order to see the role. You can’t have one foot in and one foot out. When I started my career, I was more like that, and I wouldn’t get that far. So now I do, and I just go through the heartbreak afterwards.”

For what it’s worth, losing out on playing Catwoman in The Batman doesn’t necessarily mean Eiza González will never have the opportunity again. When Christopher Nolan was casting the role of Selina Kyle for The Dark Knight Rises, he passed over Kravitz when she auditioned to go with Anne Hathaway instead. It may have taken about seven years, but the role would eventually come back around to Kravitz, and most Batman fans seem to feel that going with Kravitz was a great choice. Perhaps if The Batman doesn’t work out, or if Selina Kyle appears in an unrelated DC movie or television series, Gonzalez can give it another go and one day land the role of Catwoman outside of the world of The Batman.

Joining Kravitz in The Batman is Robert Pattinson in the starring role of Bruce Wayne, and given the history between the two characters in other mediums, it seems likely there will be a romantic connection between them. Also starring in the movie are Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot, Paul Dano as The Riddler, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner James Gordon, and Peter Sarsgaard as original character Gil Colson. The movie is set to be released on June 25, 2021 as of this time, but production delays relating to the coronavirus could bring about a new release date.

As for Gonzalez, she can be seen in the new David S. F. Wilson movie Bloodshot, starring alongside Vin Diesel. The movie was released on March 13, but with so many movie theaters now closing down nationwide, you might have to wait until it shows up on VOD. This news comes to us from The Hollywood Reporter.

