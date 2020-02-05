fact-check:-president-trump-delivers-his-3rd-state-of-the-union-address

FACT CHECK: President Trump Delivers His 3rd State Of The Union Address

President Trump delivers his third State of the Union address Tuesday night, the day before his Senate impeachment trial is scheduled to wrap. Trump is expected to strike an optimistic tone, touching on the economy, paid family leave, lowering the cost of health care, immigration and national security. You can watch the address here. NPR reporters from across the newsroom will add analysis and fact checking live, below, beginning at 9 p.m. ET. You can also listen to NPR’s simulcast of the speech on NPR.org, the NPR One app or on your local member station. Find your station here.

