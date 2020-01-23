fact-check:-is-kanhaiya-kumar-celebrating-death-of-76-crpf-soldiers?

IANS

A picture of Kanhaiya Kumar, Umar Khalid and Anirban Bhattacharya, former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students, is being heavily circulated on social media. The picture claims that the Kanhaiya Kumar and other JNU students celebrated the death of 76 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) soldiers in JNU campus.

Kanhaiya Kumar. Social Tamasha

A Facebook page Social Tamasha has been circulating this bit of misinformation. The text on the picture reads, “कैसे भूल सकते हो। जब छत्तीसग़ढ में 76 जवान शहीद हुए थे तब इसी JNU में जश्न मनाया गया था। (How can you forget when 76 CRPF soldiers were killed in Chattisgarh, JNU had celebrated the day.)”

The Claim

A photograph was shared with the claim that the JNU students, including Kanhaiya Kumar, celebrated the attack on CRPF jawans during Dantewada massacre. In 2010 massacre of 76 security personnel took place in Chattisgarh.

The truth

While running the picture through a reverse image search, it was found that the picture was used in a story by Outlook magazine issued on May 13, 2019, by photojournalist Sanjay Rawat.

Sanjay Rawat confirmed to Alt News that the picture was shot by him on September 10, 2016. The picture features students celebrating the victory of CPI (ML)-affiliated student body All India Students Association (AISA) and CPI’s student wing Students’ Federation of India (SFI) in the 2016 JNU students’ union elections.

Screenshot of Outlook magazine. Alt news

The picture shared was dated from on September 10, 2016. The Dantewada massacre happened in 2010 and Kanhaiya Kumar was the student of JNU between the year 2011 and 2019. Kumar was not even the student of JNU during the Dantewada massacre.