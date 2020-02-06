Facing dire budget, Missouri’s chief public defender calls on lawmakers for added funding

JEFFERSON CITY — The new head of Missouri’s financially beleaguered public defender system called on state lawmakers Thursday to funnel more money to her operation to help eliminate a growing list of defendants who are waiting for legal representation.Mary Fox, who took over as director three weeks ago, told members of the House Budget Committee that she needs an estimated $3.3 million in added funding to hire outside attorneys to begin chipping away at a waiting list that has grown steadily in the past year.“It is a problem for not only those who qualify for services, but for the courts,” Fox said of the backlog.Fox said the budget proposed by Republican Gov. Mike Parson falls short of funding to eliminate the Missouri State Public Defender waiting list, which was created after the Missouri Supreme Court took steps to punish public defenders who have high caseloads and are unable to provide sufficient legal representation.As an example, the high court placed a Columbia attorney on probation for inadequately representing clients from 2011 to 2014 and failing to properly communicate with them, despite evidence showing a heavy caseload and that the attorney suffered from a chronic illness.Public defenders previously took on an unlimited number of cases in order to do the work required under an attorney’s ethical obligations.“With additional funding, MSPD can contract with private attorneys to reduce this backlog of cases,” Fox wrote in an introductory remark.In his budget for the fiscal year beginning July 1, Parson recommended a $1.4 million increase in funding for the public defender system, leaving it with a total budget of $53 million. That’s short of the $61 million public defenders have said they need to function properly.Fox, of University City, took over the office on Jan. 10, succeeding Michael Barrett, who resigned effective Nov. 15, 2019, after years of unsuccessfully fighting for more funding.Fox has served as the district defender for the St. Louis City Trial Office since 2007. Fox was an assistant public defender in the Clayton and St. Louis City Trial offices from 1981 until 1987.Funding woes have put the state public defender’s office under a microscope in recent years. Low pay and large caseloads have resulted in a significant turnover rate among attorneys. An estimated 15 to 18 percent of the public defenders leave each year.To fulfill the constitutional right to an attorney, the office has said it needs more than 300 additional lawyers, which is roughly double what the office has now.In 2017, the American Civil Liberties Union sued the state on behalf of five defendants who were awaiting trial on criminal charges. The lawsuit alleged that the caseload of public defenders prevented them from providing effective legal assistance, in violation of the Sixth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.In the most recent fiscal year, the system’s trial lawyers closed 61,296 cases at an average cost to the state’s taxpayers of just $475 per case.“This astonishingly low cost of indigent defense in Missouri — among the lowest in the nation — is not a cause for celebration,” Fox wrote. “It comes at the cost of justice, the result of widespread failure to provide indigent defendants the effective assistance of counsel that the U.S. Constitution’s Bill of Rights guarantees them.”Hiring outside attorneys costs the agency about $711 a case. Rep. Curtis Trent, R-Springfield, said hiring more would be a temporary solution until the overall system gets more funding.“We’re at a fairly significant rate of increase at this point,” Trent said of the waiting list, which has grown from 5,000 to 6,000 in the past year.Fox said her agency also needs an estimated $2.3 million to boost its reimbursement rate for private attorneys.“MSPD’s current attorney fee schedule has remained the same for almost two decades, with no increase in compensation to private attorneys,” she wrote.Fox also said an expansion of programs that divert people away from the criminal justice system, such as drug treatment courts, could help decrease the waiting list.“Every time we get angry, we can’t charge someone with a crime,” Fox said.The legislation is House Bill 12.

More than a dozen felony counts were dismissed against Marquise Henderson in a case that’s over three years old. Prosecutors say they intend to refile.

Jaren J. Harvey, 18, and Julian L. Alexander, 18, each has been charged with murder in the shooting last week of Dexter Byrd, 19.

Julie Hayes was charged Monday in St. Louis County Circuit Court with sexual exploitation of a child and harassment.

The two 16-year-olds attacked the man outside the Maplewood-Manchester MetroLink station Saturday night, stealing $40 from him, police said.

The suit by a Texas man claimed that a Pevely police officer seized his cellphone and threatened him with arrest as he was filming a traffic stop.

Tyrone Butler Jr. stood trial on charges of kidnapping, assault, sodomy and armed criminal action.

Jurors returned not guilty verdicts for Terrance D. Williams in the death of Gentrail Wafford, who was found with fatal wounds June 8, 2017, in the 1400 block of De Soto Avenue.

A federal lawsuit says that an 80-acre mobile home park in Byrnes Mill is discharging excess pollution into the Big River.

Troy C. Kennedy, 28, of Steelville, Missouri was pronounced dead at a hospital shortly after the crash about 6:51 p.m. on eastbound I-44 just west of Route 141, according to a Highway Patrol report.

Antonio Adrian “Tone” Minnis Jr. pleaded guilty Monday in federal court to a charge of distributing a controlled substance.

Longtime St. Louis public defender Mary Fox was picked to run Missouri’s public defender system.