Faced with canceled concerts and uncertain seasons, classical groups are in ‘crisis mode’

John Williams conducts the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra at Powell Hall on Nov. 1, 2019.Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Members of the St. Louis Symphony Chorus and Orchestra perform their Spirit of St. Louis concert Sept. 16, 2016, at Powell Hall.

The coronavirus pandemic has forced many orchestras and opera companies to cancel the remainder of their seasons, instead streaming video of past performances and new solo efforts. Most contracts have a “force majeure” clause, allowing them to cancel due to unforeseen events — natural disasters, wars, pandemics — without penalty.In St. Louis, most have canceled concerts and other events; others are waiting to see what happens. It’s taken a heavy financial toll on performers and companies alike.“It’s crisis mode all the time now,” says Marie-Hélène Bernard, president and CEO of the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra. The SLSO has canceled or postponed all programming through April 12. “We will reevaluate on April 4. We’re following legal orders.”Money is a huge issue. “We’re not generating any revenue,” Bernard says. “This crisis is going to have a massive effect. We cut all the expenses we could cut — security guards and other contractors. We cut advertising. We’re talking with the orchestra about taking care of our people, our orchestra and staff.”Timothy Myers, SLSO principal trombone and co-chair of the Musicians’ Council, says the union is having conversations with management. “All orchestras are dealing with a loss of expected income. There’s been a lot of talk; nothing has been sorted out yet.”Their big concern, he says, is that they can’t be together. “People want to stay relevant and stay active. I’m very keen to keep the orchestra engaged. At some point, we’re going to get back together. We have to keep our skills up and keep our spirits up.”For now, he says, everyone with a season-long contract is being paid. “Others who don’t have contracts but work with us fairly regularly — that’s being sorted out.” If the rest of the season is canceled, “various scenarios are being talked about. It is pretty difficult.”Bernard says the conductors and soloists for future canceled concerts are not being paid. “That’s standard for the industry. It’s hard on the soloist community; the only thing that’s left for them is teaching online. For most of them, it means no income for months to come.”

Tesia Kwarteng (left) and Katerina Burton perform a selection from Scott Joplin’s “Treemonisha” in Opera Theatre of St. Louis’ Center Stage concert on June 25, 2019.

Photo by Eric Woolsey

Lasting effectsAnne Timberlake is a freelance recorder player and teacher. “I decided in February to make the recorder my sole source of income. In retrospect, that seems unwise.”In March and April, she lost five jobs and well over $5,000 in income. Her husband, a church music director, is still employed; Timberlake teaches online. “But ensemble coaching, which I did a lot of, is completely off the table. You cannot make music with others at this time, and that’s one of the real tragedies.”Most of her music work is travel-based. “I think that piece of it is going to be slow to recover, because travel has become so fraught. My summer gigs are starting to cancel now.” Timberlake says she won’t make it up. “Discretionary income is definitely taking a back seat. We’re prioritizing bills.”She thinks the impact on the arts will be serious and long-lasting; organizations can’t predict whether they’ll have a 2020-21 season. “Contracts won’t be offered. It’s a hard time for artists. Anything anyone can do to support arts organizations at this time is profoundly important.”

Andrew Jorgensen, Opera Theatre of St. Louis general director

Photo by Cassidy DuHon

At Opera Theatre of St. Louis, everyone is working remotely. General director Andrew Jorgensen consults regularly with his board, artistic colleagues and staff: “Right now, we are in a holding pattern.”OTSL canceled its spring residencies and fundraisers (all the young singers involved were paid in full) and postponed its gala. The annual recital by its high school artists-in-training, when scholarships are awarded, will be streamed live. The season itself, scheduled to open May 23 with Bizet’s “Carmen,” is in limbo.“We don’t want to cancel the season before we have to,” Jorgensen says, “but cockeyed optimist though I tend to be, it is hard to imagine gathering under the tents or in the theater this year. The recipe to make opera is exactly what we should not be doing right now. What we should be doing is to help to flatten the curve.”Jorgensen says that the company is exploring different scenarios, including a late start, an abbreviated season and cancellations. “My commitment is that we will make art and make music, and we’ll do that both in the short term and when we gather again.” So far, OTSL isn’t considering layoffs for the year-round staff.The financial impact is considerable. “This is an existential crisis for a lot of arts institutions. We are really fortunate to have a strong structure, a strong and dedicated board and the forthcoming ($45 million) bequest from Phyllis Brissenden. We have not received it, but it assures us that we will have stability on the far shore of this incredibly difficult time.”‘Warning call’Smaller organizations are profoundly affected. The St. Louis Chamber Chorus canceled its April concert, which cost both in revenue and the season’s artistic arc, says executive director Laura Frank. Because the singers had been rehearsing, the board voted to pay them. Some accepted the fee; others donated it back.

The St. Louis Chamber Chorus

Photo by Willam A. Bascom

Both the Missouri Arts Council and the Regional Arts Commission award grant money on the basis of an entire season; both will still pay the full amount for the season. 2020-21 is on shakier ground: RAC’s money comes largely from taxes on hotels, “and they’ve sounded the warning call that revenues will be down for the season. That impacts us.”Still uncertain is the SLCC’s late-May final concert; one possibility is a summer performance. “It’s not like a business, where you’re creating a thing over and over again. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime experience. You can’t just say, ‘We’ll re-create this next season.’” Frank and the board are counting on the choir’s loyal subscriber base. “They understand that this isn’t just us. The only thing we can do for them is to offer a companion ticket for next season.”The Bach Society of St. Louis started by canceling its March 12 performance of Bach’s St. John Passion; next to go were the gala and all 12 performances of the Bach Festival. “It all happened so quickly,” executive director Melissa Payton says. “We didn’t have a choice in the matter.”For the Passion, they paid the orchestra 100% and the out-of-town soloists 50%. “We got everything else early enough that we didn’t have to pay.”

Bach Society of St. Louis Chorus and Orchestra

Photo by Kris D. Bueltmann

Now Payton is focused on building relationships for the future. “I’ve been on the phone, communicating with our closest donors. It’s important to make calls and write notes; our mission is still true, and we’re still planning. I think that’s all we can do.”The hardest thing about it all, she says, are “all these young singers who depend on these gigs. It’s so tough for them right now.”Bach Society was able to honor its four young artist contracts. One is mezzo-soprano Olivia Roland, who moved here from New Jersey to sing at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church. She’s also a section leader in the SLSO Chorus and works as a receptionist at a salon. All of it has vanished.“Honestly, I didn’t think it would come to this,” she says, “It’s a little shocking.”Her first concern was the loss of income; she’s now grieving the loss of performing great music. “I still have the music sitting in my living room. I’m very saddened, from being attached and excited by this music to having that ripped away with no warning.”Roland is careful with her money, but she’s concerned; she’s already lost several thousand dollars. She’s prepping for graduate school and auditions but had to give up her voice lessons. “I have to figure out where my rent money’s going to come from. I don’t think anybody expected this to be so hard.”What music-lovers need to do now, says the SLSO’s Bernard, is support musical organizations. “How do you continue to feed and nurture the music profession? Be as generous as you can.” The value of tickets can be donated or traded in for future performances. “We want patrons to know that we’ll take good care of them.“We’re all in this together.”

