facebook-shares-hit-an-all-time-high-as-mark-zuckerberg-signals-he’s-done-apologising

Facebook’s shares have finally recovered from its long period of scandal and turbulence, returning to their highest level since July 2018.

Shares in the social media giant reached a height of $219.87 (£168.34) in Friday’s trading, having closed at $218.30 the previous night, making the company worth around $622bn.

Facebook suffered the largest ever loss of value in one day for any company in US market history in July, when slower than expected user growth wiped more than $120bn from its stock overnight.

Since then, the company has been repeatedly buffeted by aftershocks of the 2018 Cambridge Analytica, including a $5bn fine from US trade regulators which roughly halved its profit for the three months ending in March 2019.

But shares in Facebook actually rose after both Facebook’s warning of the penalty and its eventual imposition, indicating that investors have not been deterred by the firm’s travails. The company remains a commercial juggernaut, holding position as the world’s sixth most valuable public corporation as of the end of December.