facebook-blames-technical-error-for-vulgar-translation-of-xi-jinping’s-name

Facebook has apologised for a “technical error” that caused Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s name to appear as “Mr Shole” in posts on its platform when translated into English from Burmese.

The error came to light on the second day of a visit by the president to the Southeast Asian country, where Mr Xi and Aung San Suu Kyi signed dozens of agreements covering Beijing-backed infrastructure plans.

A statement about the visit published on Suu Kyi’s official Facebook page was littered with references to “Mr Shole” when translated to English, while a headline in local news journal the Irrawaddy appeared as “Dinner honors president shole”.

It was not clear how long the issue lasted but Google’s translation function did not show the same error.

“We fixed a technical issue that caused incorrect translations from Burmese to English on Facebook. This should not have happened and we are taking steps to ensure it doesn’t happen again. We sincerely apologise for the offense this has caused,” Facebook said in a statement.

The Facebook system did not have Mr Xi’s name in its Burmese database and guessed at the translation, the company said. Translation tests of similar words that start with “xi” and “shi” in Burmese also produced “shole”, it added.