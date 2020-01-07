facebook-bans-deepfakes-as-it-prepares-for-onslaught-of-fake-news-in-2020-us-election

Facebook has banned “deepfakes”, or fake videos manipulated by artificial intelligence (AI) as it prepares for the onslaught of deception and disinformation that this year’s US president election is expected to unleash.

The social media giant, which was caught napping by Russian propagandists and for-profit fake news peddlers during the last such election in 2016, has so far declined to lay down a policy on the controversial videos, which use AI to put words in the mouth of public figures such as politicians.

The company’s policy has been under scrutiny since last May, when Facebook was criticised for not taking down a deceptively edited video of Nancy Pelosi, the speaker of the US House of Representatives – which, though not actually a deepfake, gave a foretaste of what the 2020 election might bring.

But late on Monday night Monika Bickert, Facebook’s vice president of global policy management, said Facebook and its sister service Instagram would now ban all “misleading manipulated media” that had been “edited or synethsised” in ways that would be likely to “mislead” the average viewer.

This story is breaking. More details will be added soon…