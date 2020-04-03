🔥Face masks no replacement for distance amid coronavirus: Fauci🔥

Posted by — April 3, 2020 in News Leave a reply
face-masks-no-replacement-for-distance-amid-coronavirus:-fauci

FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, addresses the daily coronavirus response briefing in Washington, U.S., April 1, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Wearing a face mask is not a substitute for physical distancing and other coronavirus mitigation measures, the nation’s top infectious disease official said on Friday, as the Trump administration readies its formal recommendation on such coverings.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told Fox News in an interview American must continue to lean into physical separation recommendations for the rest of the month, saying he had “no doubt” they would help turn around the crisis.

You May Also Like

exclusive:-ethical-investments-beat-sinners-3%-as-stock-market-collapsed

🔥Exclusive: ethical investments beat sinners 3% as stock market collapsed🔥

mccormick-place-converted-into-field-hospital-for-covid-19-patients

McCormick Place converted into field hospital for COVID-19 patients

w.-mi-to-get-more-than-$8m-in-federal-funds-for-virus-response

W. MI to get more than $8M in federal funds for virus response

the-reader:-we-made-maths-lessons-free-—-follow-our-lead

🔥The Reader: We made maths lessons free — follow our lead🔥

About the Author: mariya smith

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *