fabric-first:-urban-outfitters-revels-in-denim’s-charm-with-these-key-pieces

Regarded by many for its unique ability to develop in tandem with the wearer, denim is a truly dynamic fabric that few know better than retailers such as Urban Outfitters. As its story becomes deeper and more complex with each new wash, and each new wear, denim surpasses the drudgery of ageless fabrics with pure, unapologetic personality.

Ever since Levi Strauss came up with the idea of “blue jeans” in 1873, denim has grown to become a staple of the fashion world, welcomed as a worthy addition in the wardrobes of some of today’s best dressed. From formal ensembles made relatable with the presence of a washed denim jacket, to the falling-apart kind-of casual accentuated by a perfectly worn-in pair of jeans, we have denim to thank for giving many around the world the chance to express themselves through their clothing.

To help honor denim’s prevalence as a iconic design feat, we consulted Urban Outfitters to help us tell the fabric’s story through a selection of this season’s best denim products. From beloved denim brands BDG, Levi’s, and Japan’s monkey time, the selection below promises something for every taste, and most importantly, every budget.

Shop a list of the best denim products for men below.

Jackets & Overshirts

Haight Surfer Tie-Dye Denim Trucker Jacket

Washed Canvas Button-Down Work Shirt

Classic Oversized Denim Overshirt

Denim outerwear is a cornerstone silhouette of the contemporary wardrobe, fortified by the standard jacket, and various shirt-like iterations. And once you begin stepping outside the bounds of raw and washed denim, you begin to admire the tactility of such silhouettes, and their ability to accentuate just about any outfit style.

Pants

More than a piece of timeless fashion, a good pair of jeans is the epitome of seasonless design, promising to go with just about anything in your wardrobe. A good pair of jeans should be at the top of anybody’s Summer shopping list.

Accessories

To add the cherry on top of any outfit and/or become the example of why donning a triple denim ’fit is a strong style move, denim accessories such as those listed above are an ideal starting point. Be it bucket hats, or printed totes, denim can help add layers of texture to staid compositions.

