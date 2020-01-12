fabinho-talks-up-stunning-liverpool-transfer-move-for-kylian-mbappe

Fabinho admits he would ‘welcome’ Kylian Mbappe to Liverpool and has backed his former Monaco team-mate to win the Ballon d’Or before Neymar.

Mbappe has been a revelation at Paris Saint-Germain, scoring 44 goals in 41 appearances for the Ligue 1 champions, but the 21-year-old is open to opportunities away from the Parc des Princes.

Liverpool are reportedly confident of challenging for Mbappe should he push for a summer transfer and Real Madrid have serious concerns that the forward would be keen on working with Jurgen Klopp on Merseyside.

Though Klopp has been quick to shut down rumours that Liverpool could be interested in Mbappe, Fabinho has made no secret of his desire to play alongside the French World Cup-winner.

The Brazilian is clearly a huge admirer of Mbappe and predicts the youngster will get his hands on the Ballon D’Or before his international colleague Neymar.

‘Mbappe will have a Ballon d’Or before Neymar,’ Fabinho told French outlet Telefoot

‘I would like to welcome him to Liverpool.

‘Sadio Mane deserved the Ballon d’Or [over Lionel Messi last year]. He’s the best player in Liverpool.’

Fabinho sees no reason why Liverpool cannot repeat Arsenal’s feat of 2003/04 and go the entire Premier League season unbeaten.

‘Liverpool will be champion, yes. It’s the best team in the world,’ he added.

‘Finish the season invincible? There are no plans to lose.

‘Klopp is the best coach in the world.’

Fabinho has refused to rule out a return to Ligue 1 in the future but insists he has no regrets about his 2018 switch from Monaco to Anfield.

‘I don’t regret not having signed for PSG,’ the Brazil international said.

‘I could come back to Ligue 1 in the future.

‘I have not been contacted by Real Madrid, but I would have liked to succeed there.’

