fabinho-provides-injury-update-ahead-of-liverpool’s-clash-with-manchester-united

Liverpool star Fabinho has dropped a massive hint that he’s in line to feature in this weekend’s clash with Manchester United.

Fabinho, one of Liverpool’s standout players at the beginning of the campaign, has been out with an ankle injury since the end of November

The 26-year-old went down in a heap in the 19th minute of Liverpool’s 1-1 draw with Napoli in the Champions League and has since missed the side’s last 13 matches in all competitions

Though the Reds have coped phenomenally well in Fabinho’s absence, Jurgen Klopp will be desperate to have the Brazilian back to full fitness, with Naby Keita (groin) and James Milner (thigh) also sidelined.

Klopp welcomed Fabinho back to full training for the first time this week and it appears the midfielder has a chance of facing United on Sunday afternoon.

Back to training. Almost there! 💪🏾 🔴 pic.twitter.com/TtfKCSemvt — Fabinho (@_fabinhotavares) January 15, 2020

The Daily Mirror claim that Fabinho is unlikely to start at Anfield, but the Brazil international insists he’s ‘almost there’ with four days to go until the match.

‘Back to training. Almost there!’ Fabinho told his followers on Twitter on Wednesday evening.

Fabinho has also retweeted a video from the official Liverpool account which shows him taking part in drills with the rest of his team-mates at Melwood.

🙏🏾 https://t.co/x88uAxqdTn — Fabinho (@_fabinhotavares) January 15, 2020

Klopp is optimistic that Fabinho, Joel Matip (knee) and Dejan Lovren (thigh) will all be available to face Liverpool’s bitter rivals this weekend.

‘I wait really until they are on the pitch and somebody tells me they are allowed to do the full session,’ the German told Liverpool’s official website on Monday.

‘It looks like Joel will be in, it looks like Fabinho will be in maybe a day later, I’m not sure. Dejan, maybe he can be in as well.

‘That means a lot and helps massively of course. But we will see how it looks. The week is very important.

‘The game on Sunday against United, we all know what people expect from us from that game. It will be a big one as well and we try to be ready for that.’

