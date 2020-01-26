FA Women’s Super League: Watch every FA WSL game FREE – TV, live stream, FA Player details

The FA Women’s Super League is bigger than ever in 2019/20 with an unprecedented amount of free, live coverage available for fans across the nation.

A brand new service is providing dedicated coverage of the FA WSL all season, with every single game to be live streamed for free.

Defending champions Arsenal will hope to retain their crown but face plenty of competition from Manchester City and Chelsea.

Manchester United won the FA Women’s Championship last season and will hope to test their mettle in the top flight this time around under the stewardship of Casey Stoney.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the FA WSL in 2019/20.

When does the FA Women’s Super League 2019/20 start?

The FA WSL kicked off on Saturday 7th September 2019 and will run until Saturday 16th May 2020.

Games will be spread out across the eight-month campaign with regular breaks between match weeks.

How to watch FA Women’s Super League 2019/20 for free

A brand new app named The FA Player will be released on Monday 2nd September and will live stream every FA WSL match free of charge.

The service will also show one game per week from the FA Women’s Championship, bringing the total number of live matches to more than 150 across the 2019/20 season.

Find out more about The FA Player on the official website here

In addition to The FA Player, 30 games will be shown live on BBC – including iPlayer – and BT Sport throughout the season.

Our full fixture list below will be updated with BBC and BT matches as they are announced.

FA Women’s Super League 2019/20 fixtures

All games will be streamed live on The FA Player

Sunday 2nd February 2020

Liverpool v Birmingham (12: 00pm)

Brighton v Everton (2: 00pm)

Chelsea v West Ham (2: 00pm)

Man City v Arsenal (2: 00pm)

Reading v Man Utd (2: 00pm)

Tottenham v Bristol City (2: 00pm)

Sunday 9th February 2020

Everton v Liverpool (2: 00pm)

Arsenal v Tottenham (2: 00pm)

Birmingham v Brighton (2: 00pm)

Bristol City v Reading (3: 00pm)

West Ham v Man City (3: 00pm)

Man Utd v Chelsea (4: 30pm) BT Sport

Wednesday 12th February 2020

Man City v Bristol City (7: 00pm)

Chelsea v Birmingham (7: 00pm)

Reading v West Ham (7: 30pm)

Tottenham v Everton (7: 30pm)

Brighton v Man Utd (7: 45pm)

Thursday 13th February 2020

Liverpool v Arsenal (7: 00pm)

Sunday 23rd February 2020

Everton v Man Utd (12: 30pm)

Arsenal v Reading (2: 00pm)

Birmingham v Bristol City (2: 00pm)

Brighton v Tottenham (2: 00pm)

Man City v Chelsea (2: 00pm)

West Ham v Liverpool (3: 00pm)

Sunday 22nd March 2020

Man Utd v West Ham (12: 00pm)

Chelsea v Everton (2: 00pm)

Liverpool v Man City (2: 00pm)

Reading v Brighton (2: 00pm)

Tottenham v Birmingham (2: 00pm)

Bristol City v Arsenal (3: 00pm)

Sunday 29th March 2020

Man Utd v Man City (12: 00pm)

Everton v Birmingham (12: 30pm)

Brighton v Bristol City (2: 00pm)

Reading v Liverpool (2: 00pm)

Tottenham v Chelsea (2: 00pm)

West Ham v Arsenal (3: 00pm)

Sunday 5th April 2020

Arsenal v Man Utd (2: 00pm)

Birmingham v West Ham (2: 00pm)

Chelsea v Brighton (2: 00pm)

Liverpool v Tottenham (2: 00pm)

Man City v Reading (2: 00pm)

Bristol City v Everton (3: 00pm)

Sunday 26th April 2020

Liverpool v Brighton (12: 00pm)

Everton v West Ham (12: 30pm)

Birmingham v Arsenal (2: 00pm)

Man City v Tottenham (2: 00pm)

Reading v Chelsea (2: 00pm)

Bristol City v Man Utd (3: 00pm)

Saturday 16th May 2020

Arsenal v Everton (TBC)

Brighton v Man City (TBC)

Chelsea v Liverpool (TBC)

Man Utd v Birmingham (TBC)

Tottenham v Reading (TBC)

West Ham v Bristol City (TBC)