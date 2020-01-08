FA should have rejected deal with gambling firm – it’s a completely inappropriate arrangement

It was an extraordinary decision by the FA board to accept this deal. Once again a football board’s desire for cash is blinding its sporting objectives.
I believe other national governing bodies have turned down sponsorship deals when they feel it’s inappropriate to be associated with them. It’s right that boards do make those difficult choices, even though their need for cash is often very strong. They do need to make those difficult decisions.
When I sat on the board four years ago, there were very clear views about which brands were acceptable. Some brands were turned down even though the money was good because the association with them was not deemed right.
I assume the current board, if they were able to block the betting streaming, would have done. There’s enough controversy around betting advertising in football without creating a system where you have to actually lay a bet to watch a match.
The timing is dreadful as the work the BBC have done in recent years, with the People’s Cup, and their live coverage on mainstream television has been fantastic, put some life back in the cup. So it’s an awful time to create this negativity again, especially after such low attendances this past weekend for the third round.
It’s an extraordinary deal and a trend I don’t like. I think national governing bodies have to take a stand and be strong and put the communities they serve ahead of the desire for money.
The trouble for football these days is there is too much need for money to pay player wages, and agents fees, and so on, and I think that’s incredibly sad.
It may be that the FA is struggling to find sponsors because the FA Cup is not the product that it once was. If the audiences are not there, I think sponsors are much more selective these days, and the money seems to go to the very top of the market, rather than the lower ends, which needs the money the most for communities and people who play those sports.
As the national governing body of the biggest sport in this country, they have to set an example, and placing a bet to watch a game is so obviously wrong.
There must be more imaginative ideas we can come up with to drive revenue, using the power of the FA brand to do good. Perhaps every time you donate £5 to a mental health charity, you could get free access to a pay-per-view match? Or give every FA-affiliated club access to games when they have paid their membership fees? Is there a sponsor out there that shows the game in a positive light rather than negative? Be imaginative. We need to use the brand to do good rather than associating with brands deemed risky.
What truly offends me about this is the direct association between placing a bet and watching a game. It’s a completely inappropriate arrangement for sports sponsorship.