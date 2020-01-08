fa-set-for-showdown-with-government-over-betting-firms-and-fa-cup-streaming-deal

The Football Association was on a collision course with Government last night after resisting a direct request to pull the plug on an FA Cup streaming deal with gambling firms.
Downing Street urged executives to sever ties with Bet365 after campaigners queued up to condemn an arrangement allowing football fans to watch games if they sign up for a betting account.
However, the FA – which promised in 2017 to end all association with gambling – is set to ignore the instruction from the Prime Minister’s spokesman because the board is understood to believe tearing up the deal with third party provider IMG would jeopardise millions of pounds of grass-roots funding.
The row has sparked fresh scrutiny over the FA’s separate sponsorship partnerships, with anti-obesity campaigners wading in by calling for the guardians of the game to also axe their long-term deals with McDonald’s and Mars.
The Obesity Health Alliance and Child Growth Foundation – who both previously criticised the Hundred’s cricketing tie in with KP – say they hope any Government intervention into sport’s close ties with gambling firms will also include a review into junk food sponsors.
Viewers complained this week after Bet365 heavily advertised their rights to stream 23 FA Cup third-round matches last weekend.
Those who downloaded the app discovered matches were only available to watch if the customer had placed a bet or put £5 in an account in the 24 hours before kick-off.
It has since emerged the firm is among seven UK betting websites live-streaming FA Cup matches, along with Betfair, William Hill, Coral, Ladbrokes, Unibet and Paddy Power, as a result of an estimated £3million a year deal between the FA and third party supplier IMG.
The FA is privately furious over the criticism it has faced this week, with sources claiming they have taken a stronger line on gambling and unethical brands than some other sporting bodies.
Last night, however, the Conservative MP Damian Collins, who served as chair of the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport select committee prior to the General Election in December, said the arrangement was “worse than grubby”, while Nicky Morgan, the culture secretary, “I hope they (the FA) will reconsider.”
The Prime Minister’s spokesman subsequently said: “We believe it is a matter for the Football Association but we believe it should reconsider its deal with Bet365. All parties will have their concerns about that deal.”
The FA had agreed the streaming deal with IMG around four months before FA chairman Greg Clarke ordering a three-month review into football’s relationship with betting companies in 2017.
The guardians of the game subsequently announced in July of that year that they would no longer have a betting partner, having terminated a contract with Ladbrokes worth around £4m a year following a string of high-profile gambling controversies in the sport.
On Wednesday, however, it emerged tennis and rugby governing bodies were also profiting from similar indirect broadcasting deals with bookmakers, prompting another influential former minister – speaking in confidence – to warn consensus was building in Parliament for a review.
The FA has suffered no material impact on sponsorship revenue since announcing it was parting ways with Ladbrokes, and Nick Humby, who served as the governing body’s interim chief operating officer in 2015, said the Bet365 deal showed “once again football boards’ desire for cash is blinding sporting objectives”.
“As the national governing body of the biggest sport in this country, they have to set an example, and placing a bet to watch a game is so obviously wrong,” he wrote in Telegraph Sport.
Last weekend’s third-round matches all kicked off a minute late to mark the Heads Up campaign, a joint initiative between the FA and the charity Heads Together, spearheaded by the Duke of Cambridge
The FA says it will eventually review the arrangements of its deal with IMG, the third party that sold the rights to the betting firms, when the contract expires in 2025. However, there are no known plans to review direct sponsorship partners.
The FA Cup had an arrangement with beer brand Budweiser, while the FA itself has partnered Mars and McDonald’s in community projects for several years.
Tam Fry, of the Child Growth Foundation, said “it is tragic that the FA still maintains its contracts with junk food purveyors”. “They should never be renewed,” she said. “It is sadly ironic that footballers would never be caught eating the stuff peddled from touchline displays and the contracts are as socially irresponsible as those with gambling companies.”
Caroline Cerny, of the Obesity Health Alliance, added: “Sports sponsorship is one of the many techniques that food companies use to make sure their high sugar and calorific products are kept firmly centre stage in children’s minds, knowing full well this influences their food preferences.”
The Bet365 scheme, meanwhile, came to the attention of campaigners after heavy promotions on social media, offering tips on potential “cupsets”.
The FA said in a statement: “This deal was agreed before we made a clear decision on the FA’s relationship with gambling companies in June 2017 when we ended our partnership with Ladbrokes. We will review this element of the media rights sales process ahead of tendering rights to the new cycle from the 2024-25 season onwards. Leagues and clubs continue to govern their own relationships with gambling companies.”
Bet365 added that it “does not have any direct commercial agreement with the FA”.
“There is no obligation on bet365’s customers to place a bet on any FA Cup match to enjoy the live streams at bet365,” a spokesman said.