fa-set-for-showdown-with-government-over-betting-firms-and-fa-cup-streaming-deal

The Football Association was on a collision course with Government last night after resisting a direct request to pull the plug on an FA Cup streaming deal with gambling firms.

Downing Street urged executives to sever ties with Bet365 after campaigners queued up to condemn an arrangement allowing football fans to watch games if they sign up for a betting account.

However, the FA – which promised in 2017 to end all association with gambling – is set to ignore the instruction from the Prime Minister’s spokesman because the board is understood to believe tearing up the deal with third party provider IMG would jeopardise millions of pounds of grass-roots funding.

The row has sparked fresh scrutiny over the FA’s separate sponsorship partnerships, with anti-obesity campaigners wading in by calling for the guardians of the game to also axe their long-term deals with McDonald’s and Mars.

The Obesity Health Alliance and Child Growth Foundation – who both previously criticised the Hundred’s cricketing tie in with KP – say they hope any Government intervention into sport’s close ties with gambling firms will also include a review into junk food sponsors.