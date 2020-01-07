fa-poised-for-backlash-after-cup-games-broadcast-on-‘bet-to-view’-basis-despite-pledge-to-end-gambling-partnerships

The Football Association is facing a storm of criticism for allowing a betting company to broadcast FA Cup matches more than two years after promising it would end partnerships with gambling firms.

Bet365 – which allows football fans to watch action if they place a bet via their app – has been showing matches since the start of last season, it has emerged.

The FA faced blistering criticism this week, however, after viewers noticed the deal was allowed to continue on the symbolic weekend that all matches were delayed by a minute to promote Prince William’s mental health charity.

The guardians of the game had announced in July 2017 that they would no longer have a betting partner, having terminated a contract with Ladbrokes worth around £4 million a year following a string of high-profile gambling controversies in the sport.

An FA source said on Tuesday night that the governing body would now review the arrangements of its deal with IMG, the third party that sold the rights to Bet365, when the contract expires after the end of next season.

Last weekend’s third-round matches all kicked off all marked the Heads Up campaign, a joint initiative between the FA and the charity Heads Together, spearheaded by the Duke of Cambridge.