fa-poised-for-backlash-after-cup-games-broadcast-on-‘bet-to-view’-basis-despite-pledge-to-end-gambling-partnerships

The Football Association is facing a storm of criticism for allowing a betting company to broadcast FA Cup matches more than two years after promising it would end partnerships with gambling firms.
Bet365 – which allows football fans to watch action if they place a bet via their app – has been showing matches since the start of last season, it has emerged.
The FA faced blistering criticism this week, however, after viewers noticed the deal was allowed to continue on the symbolic weekend that all matches were delayed by a minute to promote Prince William’s mental health charity.
The guardians of the game had announced in July 2017 that they would no longer have a betting partner, having terminated a contract with Ladbrokes worth around £4 million a year following a string of high-profile gambling controversies in the sport.
An FA source said on Tuesday night that the governing body would now review the arrangements of its deal with IMG, the third party that sold the rights to Bet365, when the contract expires after the end of next season.
Last weekend’s third-round matches all kicked off all marked the Heads Up campaign, a joint initiative between the FA and the charity Heads Together, spearheaded by the Duke of Cambridge.
All fixtures other than the 10 that kicked off at 3.01pm on Saturday were screened live by Bet365, including Liverpool’s derby against Everton and Arsenal versus Leeds.
The scheme came to the attention of campaigners after Bet365 heavily promoted the matches on social media, offering tips on potential “cupsets”.
Claire Murdoch, national mental health director for the NHS, said it was “another own-goal from the gambling industry”. “Bet to view is simply wrong and needs to stop,” she told the Daily Mail. “It is no wonder that – with tactics like these – more people are seeking help for gambling problems on the NHS.”
The Bishop of St Albans, Dr Alan Smith, said the deal was “extraordinary” and that football bosses were allowing “bookies to carry out this wholesale ‘gamblification’ of our national sport”. “Football bosses will have to explain themselves, not least to parents and young people,” he said.
Chairman Greg Clarke had ordered a three-month review into football’s relationship with betting companies in 2017, while Martin Glenn, the former chief executive, told Telegraph Sport in 2018 that the game must do more to tackle its links with gambling.
The FA, however, says the media rights deal which allows bookmakers to show highlights of the FA Cup was done before the decision to stop partnering with betting companies, which was estimated to have cost the governing body around £4m a year in sponsorship revenue.
An FA statement said: “The FA agreed a media rights deal with IMG in early 2017, part of which permits them to sell the right to show live footage or clips of FA Cup matches to bookmakers. Bet365 acquired these rights from IMG to use from the start of the 2018-19 season.
“This deal was agreed before we made a clear decision on the FA’s relationship with gambling companies in June 2017 when we ended our partnership with Ladbrokes.
“We will review this element of the media rights sales process ahead of tendering rights to the new cycle from the 2024-25 season onwards. Leagues and clubs continue to govern their own relationships with gambling companies.”
Bet365 is yet to comment.