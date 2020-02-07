FA end investigation into alleged Liverpool 'hacking' of Man City scouting database

The FA have confirmed their investigation into allegations that Liverpool employees ‘hacked’ into Manchester City’s scouting system has ended.

A report published in The Times in November revealed that, in 2013, the two clubs reached a confidential settlement relating to alleged ‘spying’ worth £1m.

It was claimed that the compensation amounted to a recognition that Liverpool staff had accessed City’s scouting database without permission.

Sporting director Michael Edwards and two former City employees, Julian Ward and Dave Fallows, were named in the subsequent settlement.

Following the publication of the Times’ report, the FA launched an investigation into whether misconduct rules had been broken.

However, English football’s governing body has now confirmed that the disciplinary process has ended with action being deemed unnecessary.

A spokesperson said: “The FA carefully considered the evidence received in this matter, including information provided by both clubs involved, and has decided not to progress the investigation.

“This is due to a number of factors including the age of the alleged concerns and the settlement agreed by the two clubs involved.

“As per standard protocol, should the FA receive further information or evidence, the decision not to progress the investigation may be reviewed.”