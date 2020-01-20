fa-dismisses-mark-sampson-charge-over-alleged-racist-remark

A racism charge against Mark Sampson, the former manager of the England’s women team, has been dismissed after the allegations were found “unproven” at an FA hearing.

Sampson was charged by the FA in November after a complaint was made by the former Stevenage manager Dino Maamria and coach Ali Uzunhasanoglu who claimed he advised against signing a Nigerian centre back because “you can’t trust them.”

The allegations were made after Sampson, who had been first team coach under Maamria, was appointed caretaker manager following his dismissal back in September. Sampson has since been made permanent manager of the struggling League Two side and vigorously denied the allegations.

They also came after Sampson was forced to contact police after threats were made to him in the aftermath of him taking the manager’s role.

The charge was dismissed after Sampson had requested a personal hearing, with the FA commission deciding the evidence presented against him by Maamira and Uzunhasanoglu was unreliable.

“I am pleased the findings concur with our own internal investigation,” said Stevenage chairman Phil Wallace.

Sampson has told Telegraph Sport that he had always denied making the comments and “hoped to be able to move on” with his life as he tries avoid relegation with Stevenage.