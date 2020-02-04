fa-cup-replays-on-tv-and-online:-details-on-fixtures-and-channels

The majority of the Premier League may be enjoying the winter break, but FA Cup replays mean there is still work to do this week.

Tonight’s action offers five games, with the most intriguing tie likely to be at Anfield as Liverpool host Shrewsbury Town.

Liverpool are Premier League champions-elect with a massive lead in the title race, but were held to a 2-2 draw at New Meadow in the cup. Jurgen Klopp’s response has been to carry on with the winter break, and Under-23s coach Neil Critchley will lead a young team out on Merseyside.

Elsewhere, Tottenham and Southampton go head to head on Wednesday night as Jose Mourinho looks to keep him key aim of cup glory alive in his first season at Spurs.

With cupsets a possibility, here’s where you can watch the action…

FA Cup fourth round replays

Tuesday, February 4, 2020Kick-offOur coverageTV/highlightsDerby vs Northampton7:45pm Birmingham vs Coventry7:45pm `Liverpool vs Shrewsbury7:45pm

Live

Cardiff vs Reading7:45pm Oxford Utd vs Newcastle8:05pm

BBC OneWednesday, February 5, 2020

Tottenham vs Southampton7:45pmLiveBT Sport 1

What about Liverpool vs Shrewsbury?

Unfortunately for the League One side, their hard-won replay will not be televised – and Shrews manager Sam Ricketts believes that Jurgen Klopp’s decision to field his Under-23s side led to TV rights holders BT Sport and the BBC to opt against broadcasting the game and potentially see his club miss out on up to £600,000.

FA Cup fifth round draw

If Liverpool beat Shrewsbury, they face a tough away trip to Liverpool. Northampton or Derby will welcome Manchester United, which could see Wayne Rooney face his former side.

Spurs will face Norwich City at home if they defeat Southampton, while Arsenal will play League One side Portsmouth at Fratton Park.

Fixtures will be played from March 3-5.

