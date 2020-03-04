fa-cup-quarterfinal-draw:-remaining-teams,-schedule,-seeds,-time,-matchups

The FA Cup quarterfinal draw is set for Wednesday after the match between Manchester City and Sheffield Wednesday. The draw is set to begin at 4: 50 p.m. ET. The quarterfinal round is currently scheduled for the weekend of March 21. On Tuesday, one of the tournament favorites and reigning European champion Liverpool was eliminated from the competition at the hands of Chelsea. Goals from Willian and Ross Barkley handed the Reds back-to-back losses, knocking Jurgen Klopp’s team from the cup much earlier than anybody thought. Liverpool had just lost 3-0 at Watford on Saturday in the Premier League.Other results on Wednesday included Newcastle beating West Brom 3-2 after going up 3-0, with former Atlanta United star Miguel Almiron scoring twice (and paying tribute to his recently injured former teammate, Josef Martinez). Sheffield United also advanced thanks to a 2-1 win over Reading in extra time, with Billy Sharp scoring in the 105th minute to see the Blades through.Wednesday’s quarterfinal draw still sees more than eight teams alive in the competition with three games set for Wednesday and one for Thursday.

Draw numbersSheffield Wednesday or Manchester City (Wednesday)Sheffield UnitedChelsea Newcastle UnitedLeicester City or Birmingham City (Wednesday)Derby County or Manchester United (Thursday)Tottenham or Norwich City (Wednesday)ArsenalThe 2019-20 FA Cup final is set for May 23 at Wembley Stadium. Manchester City is the reigning champion in the competition.Since 2000, Chelsea and Arsenal lead the way with six titles each. Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United have all won two FA Cups since then, with Portsmouth and Wigan Athletic also winning one.If Manchester City, Leicester City and Manchester United all when their matches, all eight quarterfinalists will be from the Premier League.