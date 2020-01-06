fa-cup-fourth-round-draw-made-as-liverpool-and-chelsea-face-away-fixtures

The draw for the fourth round of the FA Cup has been made and there are some tricky away fixtures for a number of the top teams in the Premier League.
Liverpool will go to either Bristol City or Shrewsbury, Chelsea go to Hull City and Leicester go to Brentford.
There are a number of replays before the fourth round is set in stone, with Manchester United and Wolves meeting again for the chance to play either Watford or Tranmere.
Holders Manchester City are at home to Fulham, who knocked out Premier League side Aston Villa in the third round.
FA Cup Fourth Round Fixtures
Watford/Tranmere vs Wolves/Manchester United
Hull City vs Chelsea
Southampton vs Middlesbrough/Tottenham Hotspur
QPR vs Sheffield Wednesday
Bournemouth vs Arsenal/Leeds United
Northampton vs Derby County
Brentford vs Leicester City
Millwall vs Sheffield United
Reading/Blackpool vs Cardiff City/Carlisle
West Ham vs West Brom
Burnley vs Norwich City
Bristol Rovers/Coventry City vs Birmingham City
Manchester City vs Fulham
Rochdale/Newcastle United vs Oxford United
Portsmouth vs Barnsley
Bristol City/Shrewsbury vs Liverpool
When are the fourth round matches?
Fourth round contests begin on Friday 24 January and are played over that weekend.
