Home NEWS FA Cup fourth-round draw: latest live updates – who will your team...

FA Cup fourth-round draw: latest live updates – who will your team be playing against?

By
Mary Smith
-
14
0
fa-cup-fourth-round-draw:-latest-live-updates-–-who-will-your-team-be-playing-against?

The numbers to look out for…

Hello and welcome to oyur very own FA Cup fourth-round draw live blog.

Before tonight’s Arsenal vs Leeds game – the final match of the third round – there’s the fourth-round draw at 7.30pm. 

Here are the full draw numbers:

  1. Leicester City
  2. Queens Park Rangers
  3. Fulham
  4. Chelsea
  5. Wolves or Manchester United*
  6. West Brom
  7. Rochdale or Newcastle United*
  8. Cardiff City or Carlisle United*
  9. Oxford United
  10. Sheffield United
  11. Southampton
  12. Liverpool
  13. Bristol City or Shrewsbury Town*
  14. Bournemouth
  15. Sheffield Wednesday
  16. Bristol Rovers or Coventry City*
  17. Barnsley
  18. Manchester City
  19. Middlesbrough or Tottenham*
  20. Reading or Blackpool*
  21. Watford or Tranmere Rovers*
  22. Norwich City
  23. Millwall
  24. Derby County
  25. Hull City
  26. Brentford
  27. Portsmouth
  28. Arsenal or Leeds United
  29. Gillingham or West Ham United
  30. Northampton Town
  31. Burnley
  32. Birmingham City

*Games drawn and ties to be replayed

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here