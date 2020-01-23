fa-cup-fixtures-on-tv:-how-to-watch-live-on-bbc-and-bt-sport

The FA Cup fourth round is on the way this weekend with full TV details confirmed.

Liverpool, Manchester City and Leicester are all on free-to-air TV this weekend with a bumper eight matches to be broadcast across the course of the weekend.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up the full set of FA Cup fixtures on TV.

FA Cup fixtures on TV – Fourth round

Friday 24th January

Preview: QPR v Sheffield Wednesday (8: 00pm) BT Sport 1 Extra

Preview: Northampton v Derby (8: 00pm) BT Sport 1

Saturday 25th January

Preview: Brentford v Leicester (12: 45pm) BBC1

Preview: Hull v Chelsea (5: 30pm) BT Sport 1

Sunday 26th January

Preview: Man City v Fulham (1: 00pm) BBC1

Watford/Tranmere v Wolves/Man Utd (3: 00pm) BT Sport 1

Shrewsbury v Liverpool (5: 00pm) BBC1

Monday 27th January

Preview: Bournemouth v Arsenal (8: 00pm) BT Sport 1

How to watch the FA Cup on TV

Matches will be split between BBC and BT Sport throughout the 2019/20 competition.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £10.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £39.99 per month.

If you don’t have or want BT broadband, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky,TalkTalk and Virgin.