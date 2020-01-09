fa-cup-fixtures-on-tv:-how-to-watch-live-on-bbc-and-bt-sport

The FA Cup fourth round is on the way with full TV details confirmed.

Several televised third round replays must be played first, but then it’s full steam ahead with Liverpool and Manchester City among the televised sides in the last 32.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up the full set of FA Cup fixtures on TV.

When is the FA Cup final 2020?

FA Cup fixtures on TV – Third round replays

Tuesday 14th January

Preview: Tottenham v Middlesbrough (8: 05pm) BBC

Wednesday 15th January

Preview: Man Utd v Wolves (7: 45pm) BT Sport

FA Cup fixtures on TV – Fourth round

Friday 24th January

Northampton v Derby (8: 00pm) BT Sport

Saturday 25th January

Brentford v Leicester (12: 45pm) BBC

Hull v Chelsea (5: 30pm) BT Sport

Sunday 26th January

Man City v Fulham (1: 00pm) BBC

Watford/Tranmere v Wolves/Man Utd (3: 00pm) BT Sport

Bristol City/Shrewsbury v Liverpool (5: 00pm) BBC

Monday 27th January

Bournemouth v Arsenal (8: 00pm) BT Sport

How to watch the FA Cup on TV

Matches will be split between BBC and BT Sport throughout the 2019/20 competition.

