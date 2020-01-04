fa-cup-fixtures-on-tv:-how-to-watch-live-on-bbc-and-bt-sport

The FA Cup Cup third round takes place this weekend – but which games can you watch live from the comfort of your own home?

RadioTimes.com has rounded up the full set of FA Cup third round fixtures on TV.

When is the FA Cup final 2020?

FA Cup fixtures on TV – Third round

Saturday 4th January

Preview: Rochdale v Newcastle (12: 31pm) BT Sport

Preview: Wolves v Man Utd (5: 31pm) BT Sport

Sunday 5th January

Preview: Middlesbrough v Tottenham (2: 01pm) BT Sport

Preview: Liverpool v Everton (4: 01pm) BBC

Preview: Gillingham v West Ham (6: 16pm) BT Sport

Monday 6th January

Preview: Arsenal v Leeds (7: 56pm) BBC

Why are FA Cup matches kicking off at 3: 01pm?

Kick off times are being intentionally delayed by a minute across the whole third round in support of the ‘Take a Minute’ to think about your mental health, part of the Heads Up campaign.

For more details on the campaign, check out the official FA website.

How to watch the FA Cup on TV

Matches will be split between BBC and BT Sport throughout the 2019/20 competition.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £10.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £39.99 per month.

If you don’t have or want BT broadband, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky,TalkTalk and Virgin.