fa-cup-fifth-round-tv-fixtures:-chelsea-vs-liverpool,-derby-vs-man-utd,-portsmouth-vs-arsenal-confirmed

The Football Association has revealed the FA Cup fifth round fixtures that will be scheduled for live broadcasting.

In the headline fixture of the round, Chelsea’s home tie against Premier League rivals Liverpool will be shown on BBC One, with the game scheduled to kick off at 7.45pm at Stamford Bridge.

The Reds beat Shrewsbury in their fourth-round replay on Tuesday while Chelsea edged past Championship side Hull City to set up a clash with Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Arsenal’s trip to the South Coast to face League One outfit Portsmouth, the lowest-ranked club left in the competition, will be shown on BT Sport on Tuesday, March 3 at 7.45pm.

FA Cup holders Manchester City are in action against Sheffield Wednesday the following day and that match will be broadcast live on BBC One with the same kick-off time.

In the last TV fixture, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Manchester United will take on Derby County on Thursday, March 5 at Pride Park – just four days before their derby clash against Man City.

That game will see Wayne Rooney reunited with his former club for only the second time after leaving Old Trafford in 2017.

All fifth-round ties will be played in midweek with all eight ties to be decided on the night after replays were scrapped.

Each club will receive a broadcast fee of £250,000, while winning clubs take home £360,000 in prize money as well as earning a place in the quarter-finals.