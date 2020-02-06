fa-cup-fifth-round-draw-in-full:-tottenham-vs-norwich,-chelsea-vs-liverpool-and-more

Tottenham’s win over Southampton on Wednesday night means we now know the draw for the fifth round of the FA Cup in full.

Spurs will face Norwich City at home after they fought back from 2-1 down with 12 minutes to play to beat Southampton and book a place in the fifth round.

FA Cup winners Glen Johnson and Teddy Sheringham conducted the draw last week, pitting Championship Sheffield Wednesday against Manchester City.

Chelsea landed themselves a home meeting with Liverpool, while Derby will be at home to Manchester United in what will be a reunion with his former club for Wayne Rooney.

Arsenal will play League One side Portsmouth at Fratton Park.

The full draw for the FA Cup fifth round is outlined below…

Fifth round matches being held from March 3-5.