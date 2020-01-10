fa-cup-bet-to-watch-scandal-rumbles-on-after-solution-branded-‘unworkable’

Major doubt was cast on the credibility of the Football Association’s attempts to quell the FA Cup bet-to-watch scandal after it emerged that a plan for it to stream games shown by bookmakers may be unworkable for the rest of the season.

Amid the FA’s biggest crisis since Mark Bullingham took charge, the governing body announced on Friday it was in talks with the BBC and BT Sport over ensuring that every tie that could be made available for live broadcast would be shown either on those networks or its own platforms.

That was after the seven bookmakers at the centre of the scandal said on Wednesday they would have no objections to such an arrangement being put in place with immediate effect, in a move designed to prevent fans being forced to place a bet or open a betting account in order to watch games.

However, it became clear on Friday that the FA may only be able to stream one remaining match in the competition this season – a game the betting firms may themselves snub anyway.

That is because only two of next week’s third-round replays will be shown by either the BBC or BT – as well as the bookmakers – while every fourth-round tie bar one will also either be shown by the BBC or BT, or is subject to English football’s Saturday 3pm blackout.