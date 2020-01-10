fa-cup-bet-to-watch-scandal-rumbles-on-after-solution-branded-‘unworkable’

Major doubt was cast on the credibility of the Football Association’s attempts to quell the FA Cup bet-to-watch scandal after it emerged that a plan for it to stream games shown by bookmakers may be unworkable for the rest of the season.
Amid the FA’s biggest crisis since Mark Bullingham took charge, the governing body announced on Friday it was in talks with the BBC and BT Sport over ensuring that every tie that could be made available for live broadcast would be shown either on those networks or its own platforms.
That was after the seven bookmakers at the centre of the scandal said on Wednesday they would have no objections to such an arrangement being put in place with immediate effect, in a move designed to prevent fans being forced to place a bet or open a betting account in order to watch games.
However, it became clear on Friday that the FA may only be able to stream one remaining match in the competition this season – a game the betting firms may themselves snub anyway.
That is because only two of next week’s third-round replays will be shown by either the BBC or BT – as well as the bookmakers – while every fourth-round tie bar one will also either be shown by the BBC or BT, or is subject to English football’s Saturday 3pm blackout.
The one that is not, Queens Park Rangers v Sheffield Wednesday, was only moved away from that slot because Sheffield United also have an away tie in London and police do not permit both Sheffield clubs to play away in the same city on the same day.
Only if the bookmakers elect to show the QPR game – something which was by no means certain on Friday – would any simultaneous FA streaming of it have the desired effect.
It is also likely that every tie from the fifth round onwards will be shown by either the BBC or BT.
Moving more fourth-round ties from Saturday 3pm would merely enable bookmakers to stream them themselves under the terms of a toxic deal that saw them show as many as 23 third-round games, at a time when the FA was also promoting a mental-health campaign backed by its president, the Duke of Cambridge.
Rescheduling matches would also risk a backlash from fans who may already have made travel arrangements for games that take place later this month.
Where the FA’s plan will have some impact is in the early rounds of next season’s competition, but Telegraph Sport has learnt the Government will continue to put pressure on it to explore cutting all ties to bookmakers before then.
Former sports minister Tracey Crouch, one of the MPs who has been most critical of the FA Cup’s bet-to-watch deal, said: “I still think the whole broadcasting relationship needs to be reviewed sooner rather than later if the FA wishes to be taken seriously on mental health issues or what it thinks about the intrinsic link between gambling and football.”