‘F9’ Is Delayed an Entire Year Due to Coronavirus Pandemic, Fast And Furious Fans Have A Bad Time.

The latest news added to the Fast and the Furious franchise, F-9 has disappointed the fans to a great extent. It was reported that F-9 would be postponed for almost a year because of the ongoing crisis surrounding the coronavirus.

Those behind the film recently posted in facebook that they could feel all the love and the anticipation the fans are having for the next chapter in their saga. And also they detailed that this was a tough decision, but it was made with the safety of everyone involved in the movie in mind.

Fast 9, the Fast and Furious sequel originally set to be released in May 2020, will now come out in April 2021. https://t.co/jlyoZhectY pic.twitter.com/CbyU2BJx8E — IGN (@IGN) March 12, 2020

The global release date is been moved to April 2021, with North America opening on April 2,” their statement reads. They continued to say that they know that there is a great disappointment in having to wait a little while longer, but this move is made with the safety of everyone as their foremost consideration.

Moving the release date will allow the global family to experience the new chapter together and they assured to see all in the next spring. The Fast And Furious Family concludes with lot of love and regards.

Fast and Furious 9 release pushed back by 11 months as #CoronavirusPandemic hits Hollywood https://t.co/pmbejA1fKt — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) March 12, 2020

A lot of Fast and the Furious fans have taken to social media to express their feelings about F-9’s new release date, and they certainly did express ,what they thought about the matter.

F9‘s new release date has not at all made the fans happy. There is no thrill in that they will have to wait over a year to see the newest addition to the franchise, as F9 will now be released in April 2021.

Many other films are also affected by this ongoing coronavirus crisis. The other films include Films such as A Quiet Place 2 and No Time to Die have also been delayed as a result of this worldwide health pandemic. But,the lengthy delay of F-9 has really hit fans hard.