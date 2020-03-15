F9 Delay Has Left Fast Saga Fans Quite Furious

The infamous COVID-19 continues to wreak havoc across the world, and one of the victims of the disruption currently taking place in Hollywood is the upcoming action movie Fast 9. Fast & Furious 9 has been delayed until 2021, and fans of the blockbuster franchise are understandably disappointed.

“Fast 9 has been delayed a year this has officially gone too far.”

It is hard to disagree that thus far 2020 has been quite a trying year, and for many movie fans the delay of one of the biggest cinematic events of the year is just one affront too many. Other fans have begun to worry whether the delay of Fast 9 is, in fact, the first sign of the coming apocalypse.

“Bro they postpone the release of #Fast9 #CoronavirusPandemic is wilding maybe it’s the end of the world.”

Other fans have told others that may be denying the seriousness of the ongoing coronavirus situation to pay attention and take note, as COVID-19 has now done the seemingly impossible: stopped Vin Diesel in his tracks. Not an easy task.

“Coronavirus took out #Fast9 for a year….That’s how serious this thing is. It literally did the impossible. And It stopped another Vin Diesel movie.”

One fan has quite simply stated the sheer amount of people who will be upset by the movie’s very long delay.

“FAST 9 delayed. 7.8 billion people pissed.”

This Fast & Furious fan has decided that the only sensible course of action is to take inspiration from the franchise itself, suggesting putting together a rag-tag crew in order to steal a copy of Fast 9 and thereby bypass the delay in watching it.

“I’m assembling a heist crew to break into universal studios and steal a copy of Fast 9.”

This very vocal fan has turned to the caps lock key in order to properly vent their frustration.

“I know everything is being cancelled and Covid is deeply serious and scary But FAST 9 BEING DELAYED A YEAR HAS SET MY BLOOD AFLAME.”

These sentiments were echoed by another Fast 9 fan, with added anger aimed at those who have not yet seen all of the movies in the series. According to them, the delay has now given them ample time and there should be no excuses.

“Fast 9 just got delayed for a year, so y’all have a WHOLE DAMN YEAR TO GET CAUGHT UP. I DON’T WANT HEAR NONE OF THIS “I HAVEN’T SEEN ANY OF THOSE VIN DIESEL CAR MOVIES” HORSES”

The official statement informing audiences of the movie’s delayed release date came from Vin Diesel himself, who took to social media to explain why the decision has been made. Sadly, despite the actor stating that the movie would not be pushed back, the increasing risk of coronavirus forced the studio to take drastic action.

“To our family of Fast fans everywhere, we feel all the love and the anticipation you have for the next chapter in our saga. That’s why it’s especially tough to let you know that we have to move the release date of the film. It’s become clear that it won’t be possible for all of our fans around the world to see the film this May. We are moving the global release date to April 2021, with North America opening on April 2. While we know there is disappointment in having to wait a little while longer, this move is made with the safety of everyone as our foremost consideration. Moving will allow our global family to experience our new chapter together. We’ll see you next spring. Much love, Your Fast Family”

Fast 9 will now be released in April 2021. The statement came from The Fast 9 Twitter account.

