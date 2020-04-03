🔥F1 Virtual Grand Prix: How to watch live stream of Albert Park race, start time and date🔥

The second instalment of the Formula One eSports Virtual Grand Prix series takes place on Sunday with five real-life drivers confirming their places on the grid.

Charles Leclerc, Alex Albon, George Russell, Lando Norris and Nicholas Latifi have all been drafted in for the next race on the calendar at Albert Park.

Norris and Latifi both competed in the inaugural race at the Bahrain Grand Prix, while Ferrari’s Leclerc, Albon and Russell make their virtual debuts.

The F1 quintet will be joined by former driver Johnny Herbert, who finished 13th in the opening race, as well as England’s Cricket World Cup Winner and BBC Sports Personality of the Year Ben Stokes.

The race will take place at the virtual Albert Park circuit, which is traditionally used for the Australian Grand Prix, because the Hanoi street circuit for the Vietnam Grand Prix is currently not available on the F1 2019 video game.

Here’s everything you need to know about the event…

How does it work?

The stream will be hosted from the Gfinity eSports Arena, with each driver participating via a special simulator system.

Drivers will be given time to acquaint themselves with the equipment in the week leading up to the race before qualifying for their places on the grid. A 28-lap race will then decide who wins on Sunday.

With the start of the F1 season suspended, virtual racing gives fans the next best thing when looking for wheel-to-wheel action.

How to watch

Just like the Bahrain Grand Prix, Sky Sports subscribers can tune in to watch live on the Sky Sports F1 channel and Sky Sports Main Event.

You can also catch the action online by accessing the official Formula 1 YouTube, Twitch and Facebook channels.