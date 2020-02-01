F1 tycoon Lawrence Stroll revs up his £500 million rescue deal for Aston Martin

Canadian billionaire Lawrence Stroll today came to the rescue of Aston Martin as the struggling sports car maker outlined plans for its survival.

In a complex set of financial arrangements Aston Martin unveiled a deal to raise emergency funds worth £500 million, led by the Formula One mogul.

The deal makes Stroll the second largest shareholder in Aston as he leads a seven-strong consortium, including JCB boss Sir Anthony Bamford, fashion investor Capri boss John Idol and Hong Kong fashion backer Silas Chou, in a bid to turn the company around.

Aston — whose cheapest model sells for £118,000 — said the deal was signed at a board meeting late last night as Stroll and his team fought off a rival plan from Chinese car maker Geely, a significant shareholder in Daimler.

Stroll, who made his fortune in retail, becomes chairman, replacing Penny Hughes. Stroll will also use the deal to rebrand his Formula One team Racing Point to Aston Martin F1 from 2021 onwards.

The Canadian had been sniffing around Aston for some time and first declared his interest publicly in December last year.

Since listing in October 2018 Aston has been hit by weak sales and mounting debts, resulting in a string of profit warnings and leaving the company teetering on the brink of collapse.

Details of the proposals show that the consortium has coughed up a £55 million loan so that the group can continue in the short term. They have also undertaken a £182 million placing at £4 per share.

Finally Aston will launch a rights issue of £318 million for all shareholders following the company’s results next month, where investors will have to shell out for new shares or risk their stakes being further diluted.

Once complete Stroll and his partners will hold 20%, behind Italian private equity firm Investindustrial. Aston’s biggest shareholders have backed the rescue deal.

Stroll said: “Our investment underpins Aston’s financial security. I believe that this combination of capital and my experience of both the motor industry and building highly successful global brands will mean that we fulfil Aston Martin Lagonda’s potential.”

Aston said the money will be used to improve liquidity and finance the ramp- up in production of the DBX — its SUV vehicle that Aston hopes will sell well in its key market of China this year.

Hughes added: “The difficult trading performance in 2019 resulted in severe pressure on liquidity which has left the company with no alternative but to seek substantial additional equity financing. Without this the balance sheet is not robust enough to support the operations of the group.”

Shares rose 21%, from 86p to 488p. Aston floated with a valuation of £4.5 billion, but is now worth £1 billion.